Brahmastra Director Ayan Mukerji Can't Contain Excitement for Game of Thrones Premiere, Mouni Roy Joins In

Mouni Roy and Ayan Mukerji, who have recently collaborated for the latter's 'Brahmastra,' took to Instagram and posted stills from the previous seasons of 'Game of Thrones.'

News18.com

Updated:April 14, 2019, 6:52 PM IST
Game of Thrones fever is gripping the world, and rightly so. The finale season of GoT is just hours away and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji and actress Mouni Roy seem to be as excited as everyone else. Both Ayan and Mouni, who are also good friends and colleagues, took to Instagram to share their excitement before the season's premiere.

Terming GoT the best thing in the world, Ayan posted a picture from last season and wrote alongside it, "Can’t Wait!!🕺🏽 #bestthingintheworld #tomorrow. The picture is of a flying dragon, spitting fire and wreaking havoc on the Lannister army. The post attracted comments from Mouni and Kartik Aaryan, who also seem to be fans of the popular series.



Mouni empahsised on her love for GoT by hinting that she is doing a re-run of the show before the finale. She posted a selfie and wrote alongside it, "Who else is watching re runs of GOT?" Her friends Jibraan Khan and Aashka Goradia followed the question with a series of responses.

View this post on Instagram

Who else is watching re runs of GOT ?

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on



Ayan and Mouni are busy with their upcoming film Brahmastra. The logo of the film was recently revealed at the Kumbh Mela in the presence of the lead cast – Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who saw 150 drones light up the night sky with the title of their film. Brahmastra is a fantasy drama and has been made as a trilogy.

The first part of the series will release on December 20 this year and Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna are also playing important roles.

