Brahmastra Director Ayan Mukerji Has Special Personal Connection with Dev-Amrita, Here's How

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra: Part One-Shiva has officially entered the Rs 300 crore clubs within a week. The film not only introduces a fresh cinematic universe to Bollywood but also serves as the basis of the trilogy. The astraverse also serves the fan with many surprise elements. The movie is fictitious but a few of the characters have been connected to real life as well. One such connection is with director Ayan Mukherji’s personal life- the parents of Ranbir Kapoor’s character Shiva are named after his parents.

Note: Spoilers for Brahmastra Ahead!

Other than Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo, the secret that Deepika Padukone plays Shiva’s mother Amrita in a brief cameo has been already revealed by the eagle-eye moviegoers. However, the film also introduced his other parent Dev as well. Like Amrita Dev is also a member of Brahmansh. Both the names chosen for Shiva’s parents have been connected with Ayan Mukherji's real life.

Dev and Amrita are actually inspirations drawn from Ayan Mukerji’s parents themselves. The audience easy connected the dots as his parents’ names are Deb and Amrit Mukherjee. Deb Mukherjee is a filmmaker and actor who has worked in both Hindi and Bengali cinema. Some of his finest work includes Adhikar, Abhineti, Kaminey, Antarmahal, and Gar Nasimpur among others.

The film revolves around Shiva, an orphan who finds himself entangled in a battle between the forces of good and evil for the all-powerful celestial weapon Brahmastra. It is later revealed that Shiva’s parents were members of an ancient order called Brahmansh. The family has the responsibility to shield and preserve the celestial weapons known as astras.

Brahmastra’s epilogue reveals that the second part will be titled Dev. Since Deepika’s character has been revealed, fans are speculating that the sequel will also feature Ranveer Singh but nothing has been confirmed by the makers yet.

Apart from Ranbir and Alia, the film also features Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles.

