Brahmastra In Theatres Today: A Look At Bollywood Couples Who’ve Acted Together

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra has finally hit the theatres today. The film, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is the first of the sci-fi trilogy. With this film, Alia and Ranbir are sharing the screen space for the first time. However, the actor-duo isn’t the first real-life Bollywood couple to feature together in a film.

Over the years, there have been quite a few star couples who have played each other’s love interest in films. Let us take a look:

Rajkumar Rao and Patralekha Pal

Rajkumar and Patralekha got married after dating for 11 years. They fell in love with each other during their theatre days. The couple was seen sharing the screen space in the 2014 movie City Lights.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have starred in multiple films together. They were first seen in SLB’s 2013 film RamLeela. Five years later, they tied the knot in an intimate wedding. After RamLeela, Ranveer and Deepika featured in Bajirao Mastani and 83.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai

Celebrity couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have shared the screen space in several films. Their chemistry in films such as Raavan, Guru and Sarkar Raj, among others, was highly praised by the masses.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol

Ajay Devgn and Kajol were last seen essaying the role of reel-life husband and wife in the blockbuster Hindi film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. They also played each other’s love interest in U Me Aur Hum, which was released in 2008.

Other than these couples, Amitabh-Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D’Souza and Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor, to name a few, have also won audiences’ hearts with their excellent chemistry, both on-screen and off-screen.

