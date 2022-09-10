Brahmastra Is Reason Behind PVR's Multi-Crores Loss? CEO Slams 'False' Info, Says 'It Did Rs 8.18 Cr'

PVR Pictures CEO Kamal Gianchandani has slammed media reports which claim that the multiplex giant suffered a multi-crores loss after Brahmastra received mixed reviews upon its release. Brahmastra: Part One Shiva, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is the first in an ambitiously planned trilogy and is reportedly made on a budget of over Rs 400 crores.

A report in Business Insider claimed that Brahmastra’s negative reviews led to India’s largest theater chains PVR and Inox cumulatively losing over Rs 800 crore in market capitalization on September 9. Brahmastra features Ranbir Kapoor as the titular hero Shiva, his actor-wife Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in key roles and an extended cameo by Shah Rukh Khan.

Now, Gianchandani has dismissed the report as “false” and “negative”. In a series of tweets, Gianchandani said, “It amazes me, the false and negative info about @BrahmastraFilm on the internet and in the media. Is it a lack of understanding or is it intentionally designed to cast doubts? Just so that we don’t miss crucial FACTS, I can now confirm that @_PVRCinemas did 8.18 cr Net BO for #Bramhastra on day 1.”

Gianchandani further listed the day 1 net collections of all the recent blockbusters including KGF 2, RRR, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Sooryavanshi, recorded at PVR theatres.

for #Bramhastra on day 1. To put this in context, some of the recent suoer-hits recorded👇 at #PVR day 1,

Sooryavanshi – 5.08 cr Gangubai K – 2.48 cr RRR – 8.64 cr KGF 2 – 11.95 cr (2/4) — Kamal Gianchandani (@kamalgianc) September 10, 2022

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 – 3.26 cr The way advances / pre sales are today (Saturday), @_PVRCinemas would easily cross 9 cr NBOC (today) and 10 cr NBOC on day 3/ Sunday. When a film grows further from a record setting day 1 number (3/4) — Kamal Gianchandani (@kamalgianc) September 10, 2022

Gianchandani said that Brahmastra has been doing exceptionally well in the PVR theatres and the audience seems to be enjoying the film.

the simple take-away is that the paying audiences are enjoying the film and spreading a positive word about it. #PVR is having a fabulous weekend which is so encouraging given the massive lineup of films over the next 3 months! — Kamal Gianchandani (@kamalgianc) September 10, 2022

Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva focuses on the story of Shiva (Ranbir), a youngster with a superpower to control fire. Dubbed an ‘astra’, Shiva has visions in which he learns that the world is in danger. Unknowingly, he sets off on a journey to not only protect the universe but also to discover his hidden powers.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here