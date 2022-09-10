CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#AsiaCup2022#QueenElizabeth#Ganeshotsav#KoffeeWithKaran
Home » News » Movies » Brahmastra Is Reason Behind PVR's Multi-Crores Loss? CEO Slams 'False' Info, Says 'It Did Rs 8.18 Cr'
2-MIN READ

Brahmastra Is Reason Behind PVR's Multi-Crores Loss? CEO Slams 'False' Info, Says 'It Did Rs 8.18 Cr'

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: September 10, 2022, 13:21 IST

Mumbai, India

Brahmastra Part One: SHIVA features Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role.

Brahmastra Part One: SHIVA features Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role.

A recent report claimed that Brahmastra's negative reviews led to India’s largest theater chains PVR and Inox cumulatively losing over Rs 800 crore.

PVR Pictures CEO Kamal Gianchandani has slammed media reports which claim that the multiplex giant suffered a multi-crores loss after Brahmastra received mixed reviews upon its release. Brahmastra: Part One Shiva, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is the first in an ambitiously planned trilogy and is reportedly made on a budget of over Rs 400 crores.

A report in Business Insider claimed that Brahmastra’s negative reviews led to India’s largest theater chains PVR and Inox cumulatively losing over Rs 800 crore in market capitalization on September 9. Brahmastra features Ranbir Kapoor as the titular hero Shiva, his actor-wife Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in key roles and an extended cameo by Shah Rukh Khan.

Now, Gianchandani has dismissed the report as “false” and “negative”. In a series of tweets, Gianchandani said, “It amazes me, the false and negative info about @BrahmastraFilm on the internet and in the media. Is it a lack of understanding or is it intentionally designed to cast doubts? Just so that we don’t miss crucial FACTS, I can now confirm that @_PVRCinemas did 8.18 cr Net BO for #Bramhastra on day 1.”

Gianchandani further listed the day 1 net collections of all the recent blockbusters including KGF 2, RRR, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Sooryavanshi, recorded at PVR theatres.

Gianchandani said that Brahmastra has been doing exceptionally well in the PVR theatres and the audience seems to be enjoying the film.

Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva focuses on the story of Shiva (Ranbir), a youngster with a superpower to control fire. Dubbed an ‘astra’, Shiva has visions in which he learns that the world is in danger. Unknowingly, he sets off on a journey to not only protect the universe but also to discover his hidden powers.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here

About the Author

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More

Tags:
first published:September 10, 2022, 13:21 IST
last updated:September 10, 2022, 13:21 IST