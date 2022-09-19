Brahmastra: Karan Johar Responds to Netizen Questioning Logic Behind Having Secret Ashram on Google Map

Ayan Mukerji’s blockbuster film Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva is basking in praise for its groundbreaking visual effects from audiences and film critics alike. The movie, which was theatrically released on September 9, has collected more than a whopping Rs. 350 crores worldwide so far. Brahmastra surpassed the collection of The Kashmir Files and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 within two weeks of its release.

Netizens showered the film with praises galore for its VFX, background score, performances and songs, but its plot, especially dialogues, was majorly criticised by everyone. Recently, a Twitter user trolled the makers of Brahmastra for their flawed logic.

Top showsha video

The user posed a question to the makers of the film and wrote, “Tell me how that Ashram is secret and the address of ashram is on Google maps? For this logic, the movie has earned 300 crore? This is what Indian creativity is?” The user referenced a scene in the movie where Ranbir and Alia try to find a hidden ashram housing Brahmansh, a secret society, with the help of Google Maps.

After the tweet did the rounds on the micro-blogging platform, producer Karan Johar wasted no time to shut down the troll. Responding to the tweet, KJo wrote, “The Guru is living like any other person in the real world… no one knows he is the leader of the Brahmansh! That he is the house of the Astras… so his address with his name in the real world is of-course on Google maps!”

While the user ended up deleting his tweet after Karan Johar’s response, it left Twitterati amazed as the filmmaker barely engages with trolls on social media.

A user wrote, “Movie team explaining/giving clarification to some random guy on Twitter gives a false impression that Ayan failed to conceive properly what he imagined. Just ignore the negativity.” Another commented, “Why do you even need to reply to these trolls? Nevertheless, #Brahmastra is a good movie and I hope lessons are learned from some of the mistakes in the first part.”

Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy among others. It also has a cameo of Shah Rukh Khan.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here