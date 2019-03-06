English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Brahmāstra Logo: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Introduce the Most Powerful Ancient Weapon
After building up the hype around Brahmastra, the filmmakers introduced the official logo of the film voiced by Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.
After building up the hype around Brahmastra, the filmmakers introduced the official logo of the film voiced by Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Bachchan narrates that 'Brahmāstra' is an ancient weapon, the most powerful and the lord of all weapons.
Ranbir questions him as to why he sees the symbols of the weapon. Answering his query, Amitabh reveals that Shiva(Ranbir) is connected to the last battle of Brahmastra.
Sharing the logo on Instagram, Alia wrote, "Saare astron ka devta - #Brahmastra."
The logo of Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy, was launched at the Kumbh Mela on Monday.
The cast went to the Kumbh Mela for the grand unveiling of their first big surprise from the film. The logo turned out to be equally cryptic. A hundred and fifty drones were used to form the word Brahmastra in the night sky, as the actors looked on from the banks of the Ganga.
Not many details have been revealed about the film, however, the official logo confirmed that its trilogy and Brahmastra is the first part of the fantasy films.
Pictures from the sets have found their way online, and much of the conversation around the film has been about its lead actors Alia and Ranbir who are also in a relationship.
Directed by Ayan Mukerji the film is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Namit Malhotra, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji & Fox Star Studios.
Brahmastra, the first part of the three–part–film is slated to release on Christmas 2019.
