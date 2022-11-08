Brahmastra: Makers Drop BTS Video of Climax, Ayan Mukerji Says It’s The ‘Most Challenging Sequence’

After its successful theatrical release, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, helmed by Ayan Mukerji, is now released on the OTT platform. The film, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, is currently available on Disney+Hotstar. As the film receives praise online for a variety of reasons, the film’s makers shared an exclusive behind-the-climax video on its social media platform. The video shows some of the extensive planning and production that went into creating Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva, the masterpiece that audiences fell in love with in 2022.

In the video, director Ayan Mukerji discusses the challenges of filming the film’s climax scene. He said that the “most challenging sequence in our film has been our climax.”He added, “It is a 20-minute sequence with action, visual effects, and emotion. There’s so much going on that it’s like a movie in itself.”

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Providing more information about the shooting of the scene, the filmmaker said, “We’re shooting it against a blue backdrop and it was just blue, everywhere. Because the kind of lighting that we needed to create and the kind of stunts that we needed to pull off would be much better served on an interior stage. It made sense to bring all the different teams together and shoot this in a place like Bulgaria.”

Actor Ranbir Kapoor mentioned that the climax is the high point of the film and “I don’t think I’ve ever done this kind of prep before”. Talking about her shooting experience, Actress Alia Bhatt says, “It’s the first time I am starting a film with the climax, it’s the first time I’m doing a film like this at all”.

Watch the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharma Productions (@dharmamovies)

On watching the BTS video, fans have gone all out to praise the filmmaker and the film. One of the users wrote, “I am legit so proud of this movie. I am just so so glad!!! It is going to be an internationally recognised movie I just know it.” Another user wrote, “Hard work and dedication.” Expressing their excitement, the third user wrote, “Can’t wait for part 2.” A fourth user wrote, “No doubt why this is one of the epic movies of Bollywood.”

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva has been receiving rave reviews from fans and viewers ever since its release in theatres. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, and Mouni Roy in the lead roles. The next instalment of Brahmastra Part Two: Dev is set to be released in 2025.

Read all the Latest Movies News here