Brahmastra: Makers To Drop Special Video Featuring Alia Bhatt’s Character Isha on March 15

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer much anticipated flick Brahmastra has been hitting the headlines ever since its announcement was made. Piquing the curiosity of fans, the makers had unveiled a motion poster of the film, featuring Ranbir Kapoor’s character Shiva and it left the movie buffs highly excited. According to a report published in Bollywood Hungama, the makers of Brahmastra will be launching a special video to unveil Alia’s look from the film on the occasion of her 29th birthday, on March 15.

As per the report. the video will give a glimpse into the world of Alia’s character Isha. The report further states that the video might also have actual visuals from Brahmāstra. Also, in the next two months, fans will get to see a couple of teasers and posters from the film, before the team drops the first theatrical trailer in July.

In a recent conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Dharma Productions, spoke about the release strategy of the film. “We are very confident of the film. We spent a lot of time making it. I think Fox and Disney are very strongly involved with us at every level. I mean, they are driving this film. There are big plans about how we want to release this film."

“There’s a lot of stuff that is under production, and it is going to be coming continuously through the year as we near the release," he had said.

Last week, the makers of Brahmastra treated fans with a romantic still of the lead pair. In the photo, the on-screen and off-screen couple can be seen lost in each other’s eyes as they stand on opposite sides of a gate. Alia is seen placing her hand on Ranbir’s as they lovingly gaze at each other. The picture has since then gone viral on social media and is being widely shared across fan pages.

Brahmastra has been in the making for some years now. It has been stuck over various issues while the delay also persists due to Covid threat. With it finally making a way to the big screens, even though it may be in late 2022, is a big relief for the makers and the viewers.

With Brahmastra, the team of producer Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji and Ranbir Kapoor returns after the success of Wake Up Sid (2009) and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013).

Brahmāstra Part one is the first part of a three-part film franchise and the beginning of India’s first original universe – the Astraverse. It is a new original cinematic universe inspired by deeply rooted concepts and tales in Indian mythology but set in the modern world, with epic storytelling of fantasy, adventure, good vs evil, love, and hope; all told using cutting edge technology and never-seen-before visual spectacles. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy with special appearances by Nagarjuna and Shah Rukh Khan. The film is touted to be the costliest film of Bollywood till date with an estimated budget of Rs 350 crore.

