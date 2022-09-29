Brahmastra May Start Streaming on This OTT Platform in October

Despite getting mixed reviews, Brahmastra-Part One: Shiva is doing very well and is knocking on the Rs 400 crore mark at the box office worldwide. Mounted on a massive budget of nearly Rs 400 crore, Ayan Mukherji created Brahmastra, which he describes as the first instalment of his Astraverse trilogy. The sequel to Brahmastra will begin filming in the final leg of 2022.

According to reports, Disney+Hotstar has purchased the post-theatrical digital rights to Brahmastra. Disney was the distribution partner of the film’s public relations campaign as well.

Top showsha video

The exact date is unknown, however, based on market trends, the film is expected to premiere on the OTT platform after a 6-week theatrical run. We can expect Brahmastra to premiere on Disney+Hotstar in October 2022.

Brahmastra had record-breaking bookings. It had the best post-pandemic start at the box office, grossing over Rs 120 crores in its first weekend in India.

On its fifth day in India, Brahmastra surpassed the 150 crore mark across all editions. And its lifetime is projected to be in the range of Rs 300-320 Cr. It has already become the actor’s second greatest grosser of all time after Sanju. Part One: Shiva’s domestic net revenue is Rs 243.25 crore (17 days).

Not only in India, but the Ranbir-starrer is performing well at the box office internationally as well; it has raked in over 95 crores gross from the international market, bringing the total 17-day worldwide collection of the film to Rs 385.17 crores gross.

Brahmastra is co-produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Star Studios. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Shiva, Alia Bhatt as Isha Chatterjee, Amitabh Bachchan as Raghu, Mouni Roy as Junoon, and Nagarjuna Akkineni as Nagarjuna (Anish Shetty). There is a cameo appearance by Shah Rukh Khan as Mohan Bhargav, as well as an uncredited appearance by Deepika Padukone.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here