Brahmastra Motion Poster: Amitabh Bachchan Lends His 'Voice of God' to Ranbir Kapoor's Movie

The most anticipated film Brahmastra has a long-awaited update. Amitabh Bachchan lends his voice to the film’s motion poster announcement video. A fan event has also been planned for the formal launch of Brahmastra on Dec 15. Real life couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be setting screen on fire with their chemistry as the movie promises to bring one-of-a-kind visual experience.

Big B says in an AV clip shared on social media, “Dharti ka kan kan kaanp uthega jab is yuddh ka shankhnaad bajega. Ant ka yeh aarambh hai, jaag raha Brahmastra hai," hinting the film will be an all-out battle epic, powered by VFX and mythology references. The movie’s released date may also be announced sooner than later. Meanwhile, take a look at the teaser video of Brahmastra, which is planned as a trilogy.

A human-like figure transforms into light and fire. The film’s cast also includes Big B, along with Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. It is believed that Mouni will be playing the role of an antagonist while Ranbir plays the character of Shiva. Details have been kept under the wraps barring the fact that it has been filming in various locations across India and abroad, including Europe. Recently, the film’s BTS stills were also shared by director Ayan Mukerji (Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani) and it saw some shades of the movie’s cast.

Another still shows Ranbir in a ganji near a ball of fire.

Brahmastra has been in the making for some years now. It has been stuck over various issues while the delay also persists due to Covid threat. With it finally making a way to the big screens, even though it may be in late 2022, is a big relief for the makers and the viewers.

With Brahmastra, the team of producer Karan Johar, Ayan and Ranbir returns after the success of Wake Up Sid (2009) and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013).

