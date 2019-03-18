English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Brahmastra: Mouni Roy Reveals She Plays Villain in Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Film
Mouni Roy says her casting as the main antagonist in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt-starrer "Brahmastra" came as a surprise for her.
Image credits: Yogen Shah
Loading...
Mouni Roy says her casting as the main antagonist in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt-starrer "Brahmastra" came as a surprise for her.
The 33-year-old actor, who made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar's "Gold", says she wants to make versatile choices.
"I am playing the main villain in the film. I am really looking forward to it. What is more liberating for me is playing different characters that challenges me. I was surprised initially that they wanted me to play the villain.
"Ayan Mukherji (director) had seen something from 'Naagin' and felt I could play the villain. So you never know what clicks with whom. As an actor you should be willing to experiment and be versatile otherwise you can't learn and grow," Mouni told PTI.
"Brahmastra" also featuring megastar Amitabh Bachchan, will serve as the first film in the trilogy. Mouni says working with the team has been an enriching experience.
"My life is fulfilled after working with Mr Bachchan. Ranbir and Alia are sweethearts, they are too good. They all are such big stars that you get scared walking on the sets.
"They all have been so generous, welcoming and made me feel comfortable. With great success and talent they also have that humility and are accepting people from outside," she adds.
"Brahmastra", produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Production, will release on December 20.
Mouni will be seen next in "RAW: Romeo Akbar Walter" opposite John Abraham. The film releases on April 5.
The actor said she had a great time working with John and is happy with the way her role has shaped up in the film.
"'RAW' was offered to me after 'Gold' and Bramashtra'. This was last year. I am playing John's love interest, it is integral to the story. She is a banker. It was superb working with John. Both Akshay Kumar (her 'Gold' co-star) and John Abraham have a lot of similarities like they are so so focused and disciplined."
Her upcoming films also include"Made in China" with Rajkummar Rao, in which she plays the role of a Gujarati housewife, and "Bole Chudiyan" with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.
"This girl in ('Bole Chudiyan') is very fiery, drives tractors and dances. It is a full-on Hindi film heroine. I am excited about it. I was waiting for something like this," Mouni says
The 33-year-old actor, who made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar's "Gold", says she wants to make versatile choices.
"I am playing the main villain in the film. I am really looking forward to it. What is more liberating for me is playing different characters that challenges me. I was surprised initially that they wanted me to play the villain.
"Ayan Mukherji (director) had seen something from 'Naagin' and felt I could play the villain. So you never know what clicks with whom. As an actor you should be willing to experiment and be versatile otherwise you can't learn and grow," Mouni told PTI.
"Brahmastra" also featuring megastar Amitabh Bachchan, will serve as the first film in the trilogy. Mouni says working with the team has been an enriching experience.
"My life is fulfilled after working with Mr Bachchan. Ranbir and Alia are sweethearts, they are too good. They all are such big stars that you get scared walking on the sets.
"They all have been so generous, welcoming and made me feel comfortable. With great success and talent they also have that humility and are accepting people from outside," she adds.
"Brahmastra", produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Production, will release on December 20.
Mouni will be seen next in "RAW: Romeo Akbar Walter" opposite John Abraham. The film releases on April 5.
The actor said she had a great time working with John and is happy with the way her role has shaped up in the film.
"'RAW' was offered to me after 'Gold' and Bramashtra'. This was last year. I am playing John's love interest, it is integral to the story. She is a banker. It was superb working with John. Both Akshay Kumar (her 'Gold' co-star) and John Abraham have a lot of similarities like they are so so focused and disciplined."
Her upcoming films also include"Made in China" with Rajkummar Rao, in which she plays the role of a Gujarati housewife, and "Bole Chudiyan" with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.
"This girl in ('Bole Chudiyan') is very fiery, drives tractors and dances. It is a full-on Hindi film heroine. I am excited about it. I was waiting for something like this," Mouni says
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Film-Maker Fridays with Priyanka Sinha Jha
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Film-Maker Fridays with Priyanka Sinha Jha
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Friday 01 March , 2019 Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Prajnesh Gunneswaran Rises to Career-high 84 Post Indian Wells Run
- REEL Movie Awards 2019: That a Film Like Mulk Got Made is a Big Achievement, Says Manoj Pahwa
- Tesla Model Y Compact SUV Based Upcoming Pickup Truck Rendered
- Thanos' Look From Avengers Endgame Leaked, Kissing Scene in Dear Comrade Receives Flak
- 'Do You Even Lift Bro?' This Muscular Monkey is the Newest Internet Sensation
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results