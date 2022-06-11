Brahmastra: Nagarjuna Garu Holds Super Powers In Ayan Mukerjee Directorial? Check His First Look

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra is one of the most awaited movies of the year. Ever since the teaser of its song Kesariya has been released, the film has been ruling headlines. On Saturday, director Ayan Mukerji dropped a new poster of the movie which reveals Nagarjuna’s look. In the motion poster, Nagarjuna appears to be wounded and prepared for a battle. Going by his powered-up fist, it appears he possesses supernatural powers. Sharing the poster, Ayan Mukerjee described Nagarjuna as “a gentleman with the warmest of hearts.”

“When I grow up (finally), I would want to be like Nagarjuna Garu – A gentleman with the warmest of hearts! He entered the world of Brahmāstra and gave his fierce intensity to our movie; touched our entire crew with his kindness and generosity; and greatly added to our dream – of creating a truly pan-India movie experience with Brahmāstra! His Nandi Astra, in my opinion, is one of the highlights of our movie! Some of that, in our Trailer on June 15th,” the director wrote.

Nagarjuna Garu will be seen sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt in Bharamastra. The film is about a secret society that guards the ancient weapons that were created in India thousands of years ago. Ranbir Kapoor will be seen as Shiva, Amitabh Bachchan as Brahma, Nagarjuna as Vishnu, Alia Bhatt as Isha, Shiva’s love interest and Mouni Roy as Damyanti in the film. According to the reports, the second and the third part of the film are expected to release in 2024 and 2026, respectively.

While the trailer of Brahmastra will be released on June 15, the film will hit theatres in five Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on September 9. The film is a collaborated production of Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures.

