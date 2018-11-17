English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Brahmastra: Leaked Set Photos Show Alia Bhatt Miffed While Ranbir Kapoor is Busy on His Phone
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to blaze the silver screen with Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are currently filming for Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to blaze the silver screen with Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The duo has been making headlines for their rumoured romance ever since they made a joint appearance at Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's wedding reception.
After completing the Bulgaria schedule of their first film together, Brahmastra, the actors recently began shooting in Mumbai this week and a few pictures of the leading pair from the sets have made their way to social media.
In the pictures, that have now gone viral, Alia is looking upset for some reason, while Ranbir seems lost in his phone.
It is believed that the two bonded with each other while shooting Ayan's film. The two have also been meeting each other’s family for quite sometime now. On Ranbir's birthday, Alia's mother Soni Razdan joined Neetu and other members of the Kapoor family for the celebrations.
Ranbir seemingly accepted his relationship in May and talked about it in an interview with GQ. He said, "It’s really new right now, and I don’t want to over speak. It needs time to breathe and it needs space. As an actor, as a person, Alia is – what’s the right word? – flowing right now. It’s new for us, so let it cook a bit."
While, Alia hinted at dating Ranbir on the first episode of Koffee With Karan Season 6.
