Brahmastra Movie LIVE News Updates: Ranbir-Alia Avoid Question on Mahakal Protests; Ayan Says 'I Felt Bad'; 'Beef' Trends

Brahmastra Movie Release News LIVE Updates: Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji has reacted to protests that took place in Ujjain’s famous Mahakal temple in order to stop his film’s lead actors, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, from entering the holy premises. At a press conference in New Delhi, Ayan said he felt “really bad” that Ranbir and Alia couldn’t seek blessings at the Mahakal. Read More
Ahead of the release of Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor is trending big time on Twitter. But unfortunately it’s for the wrong reasons. The actor is being dubbed as “anti-Hindu” after his old remark on beef-eating has taken over social media. In an old video, which has now gone viral, Ranbir allegedly says that he is a “fan” of beef.
Ayan Mukerji has addressed the protests that broke out in Ujjain Mahakaleshwar temple against his film Brahmastra’s lead actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. “Both of them were very keen to come with me and honestly till the very end they were very keen but when we reached there and we heard about this, I felt a little bit that let me go alone,” Ayan said at a press conference in New Delhi. Read the full story, here.
At a press conference in New Delhi, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were asked about the protests being held against them in Ujjain’s Mahakal temple. However, the celebrity couple choose to keep mum on the question.
Ranbir Kapoor says he hopes that after the release of Brahmastra, he will get even bigger and better opportunities and won’t get stereotyped in this genre. “I hope I get other opportunities going forward. I want to do different roles. It’s not like, after Brahmastra I want to do similar roles,” Ranbir said at a press conference in New Delhi.
Alia Bhatt maintains that there’s “no negativity” despite Brahmastra facing backlash on social media. While addressing media at a press conference in New Delhi, Alia said, “Negative nahi hai environment (environment is not negative), sab kuch accha hai (everything is good). We are lucky theatres are open, we are able to release movies.”
While addressing the Mahakal protests during a press conference in New Delhi, Ayan said that he felt “really bad” that Alia and Ranbir couldn’t offer prayers at Mahakal temple in Ujjain. “In Madhya Pradesh, I was feeling really bad that Ranbir and Alia did not come with me for darshan to Mahakaleshwar temple. I had gone to Mahakal before the release of Brahmastra’s motion poster. That time also I was coming to Delhi and I had told myself that before the release of the film, I’d definitely go again. Both of them were very keen to come with me and honestly till the very end they were very keen that they would come but when we reached there and we heard about this, I felt a little bit that let me go alone. Eventually I had gone to seek blessings and that blessing is for everybody. I just didn’t want to take Alia there in her current condition as well. Though I felt really bad,” Ayan told reporters in Delhi.
At an ongoing press conference for Brahmastra in New Delhi, Ranbir Kapoor has said that the team will get to know about how the film performs at the box office only on Friday and he can’t predict the film’s business.
Ranbir Kapoor heaps praise on Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji as he addresses media at a press conference in Delhi. The actor says that Ayan has “worked hard” on the film and he hopes it works “really well”. On the other hand, Ayan says that Ranbir and Alia have worked like “crew members” on Brahmastra.
At an ongoing press conference in New Delhi, Alia Bhatt says that it’s an “emotional moment” for the Brahmastra team as the film is releasing in two days from now. Alia is accompanied by Ranbir and Ayan Mukerji.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be addressing Delhi media at a press conference, which is expected to begin shortly in the capital. The actors in Delhi to promote their film Brahmastra.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have arrived at PVR Plaza, New Delhi, for a press conference of Brahmastra, which will hit the theatres on September 9. Here’s the first picture of Ranbir-Alia from the capital:
According to reports, Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor is made on a budget of Rs 400 crores. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. According to multiple media reports, the film’s expenses, excluding print and publicity are Rs 410 crores.
Brahmastra is being boycotted by netizens on social media for various reasons, one of them being Ranbir Kapoor’s old statement on eating beef. An old video of the actor surfaced where he can be heard saying, “My family is from Peshawar, so a lot of Peshawari food has come with them. I am a mutton, paya, and beef fan. Yeah, I am a big beef fan.” The video has gone viral on social media ahead of the release of Brahmastra and Ranbir is being slammed for eating beef.
The Brahmastra craze is not just in India. One fan took to Twitter to share a couple of photos showing the film’s poster hung in Dubai. The film will release on September 9. Take a look at the post:
#Brahmastra posters at City Centre Deira, Dubai, UAE
BRAHMASTRA THIS FRIDAY pic.twitter.com/dhpb1UISk0
— Saniya Pathan 💫| #Brahmastra (@saaniisweet_2) September 7, 2022
During the event, Ayan Mukerji shared that making Brahmastra was very intense and he finished the final works on the movie just two days back. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are yet to arrive.
Brahmastra’s director Ayan Mukherji arrives at PVR Plaza in Delhi where Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be holding their press conference. The filmmaker can be seen dressed in casuals as he waves to the media personnel present at the venue.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are holding a press conference in Delhi today. The stage is set for the Brahmastra stars. Here’s a glimpse of PVR Plaza in Connaught Place, where the event will take place:
Despite all the boycott calls and protests, Brahmastra has managed to sell 1.31 lakh in national chains for the opening day till September 7, 12 midnight and 2.50 lakh plus tickets for the opening weekend in the three national chains, according to reports.
Brahmastra has sparked protests in Ujjain over Ranbir’s past statement on beef-eating that has resurfaced on social media. The celebrity couple had visited the city’s famous Mahakal temple to offer their prayers but were forced to skip the aarti after protestors didn’t let them enter the temple. Brahmastra hits the theatres on September 9.
What did Ranbir Kapoor say on beef and why he is facing protests?
Bajrang Dal workers raised ‘Jai Shriram’ slogans when Ranbir Kapoor, along with his wife Alia Bhatt, arrived at the Mahakal temple for darshan ahead of the release of Brahmastra. They were protesting against the actor for his 2011 statement on beef eating. In 2011, Ranbir Kapoor while promoting his film Rockstar said he loved eating beef. “My family is from Peshawar, so a lot of Peshawari food has come with them. I am a mutton, paya, and beef fan. Yeah, I am a big beef fan,” he had said. The old video has gone viral on social media ahead of the release of Brahmastra and Ranbir Kapoor is being slammed for eating beef.
Why is Brahmastra being boycotted on social media?
Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Brahmastra has been facing the calls for boycott on social media for a while now. A section of the internet pointed out that Ranbir worked with Aamir Khan in his movie PK, which allegedly hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus. Some reshared the screenshot of a scene from Brahmastra where Ranbir is entering a Durga Puja pandal in shoes. This scene in question had earlier caused a controversy, however, director Ayan Mukerji issued a clarification, stating that it was not a temple but a pandal and hence Ranbir was wearing shoes. Others are unhappy with Ranbir’s beef statement.
What is the budget of Brahmastra?
The Ayan Mukerji directorial is said to be made on a budget of Rs 400 crores. Ayan’s dream project Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in important roles. According to multiple media reports, the film’s expenses, excluding print and publicity are Rs 410 crores.
However, despite all the boycott calls and protests, Brahmastra has managed to sell 1.31 lakh in national chains for opening day till September 7 and 2.50 lakh plus tickets for the opening weekend in the three national chains.
