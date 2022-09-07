Brahmastra Movie LIVE News Updates: Ranbir-Alia Avoid Question on Mahakal Protests; Ayan Says 'I Felt Bad'; 'Beef' Trends

While addressing the Mahakal protests during a press conference in New Delhi, Ayan said that he felt “really bad” that Alia and Ranbir couldn’t offer prayers at Mahakal temple in Ujjain. “In Madhya Pradesh, I was feeling really bad that Ranbir and Alia did not come with me for darshan to Mahakaleshwar temple. I had gone to Mahakal before the release of Brahmastra’s motion poster. That time also I was coming to Delhi and I had told myself that before the release of the film, I’d definitely go again. Both of them were very keen to come with me and honestly till the very end they were very keen that they would come but when we reached there and we heard about this, I felt a little bit that let me go alone. Eventually I had gone to seek blessings and that blessing is for everybody. I just didn’t want to take Alia there in her current condition as well. Though I felt really bad,” Ayan told reporters in Delhi.