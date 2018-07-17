Brahmastra: 'One and Only' Nagarjuna Finally Joins Alia & Ranbir on Sets; KJo Shares Beautiful Pics

We are honoured and exceptionally excited to have the one and only @iamnagarjuna doing an extremely “special” role in our film #BRAHMASTRA !! Directed by Ayan Mukerji @SrBachchan @aliaa08 #RanbirKapoor ...thank you sir for your love and your beautiful energy! pic.twitter.com/fVD5sRVQvc — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 16, 2018

South superstar Nagarjuna has finally joined Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on the sets of Brahmastra in Bulgaria. Nagarjuna, who is known for doing films like Shiva, Govinda Govinda, Rajanna, Manam and many more, will be seen in a pivotal role in the film, being directed by Ayan Mukerji.Film's producer Karan Johar took to his Twitter to share a couple of pictures of the Brahmastra cast, saying he is honoured and excited to have Nagarjuna on board."We are honoured and exceptionally excited to have the one and only Nagarjuna doing an extremely 'special' role in our film Brahmastra! Directed by Ayan Mukerji, (starring) Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor... Thank you Sir for your love and your beautiful energy," Karan tweeted.The director-producer posted a photo of Nagarjuna with Ayan and Ranbir on his Instagram as well.Talking about joining the film, Nagarjuna had earlier said, "It is my first Hindi film in a very long time. I can't remember when was the last time I did a Hindi film. I think it was Mahesh Bhatt's Zakhm. Except Amitji (Amitabh Bachchan) with whom I've worked in 'Khuda Gawah', they are all new to me. I'm working for the first time with Karan Johar, (director) Ayan Mukherjee, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor."Mouni Roy, who is also playing a key role in the film, shared a photo with Nagarjuna and Ayan from the sets.Brahmastra is a fantasy adventure film, the first part of a trilogy and it will hit the screens on August 15, 2019.