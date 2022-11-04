Brahmastra OTT Release: Know When And Where To Watch Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Film Online

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer fantasy actioner Brahmastra created a storm on the box officer upon its release back in September. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the movie draws inspiration from stories based on Hindu mythology about supernatural powers and the strongest weapon, Brahmastra, an energy that has the capability of destroying the entire universe. While fans flocked to matinee houses in large numbers to watch the fantasy action-adventure flick, but if you missed the opportunity to witness Ayan Mukerji’s cinematographic magic on the big screens, then don’t worry. Brahmastra is available on OTT platform now. It started streaming on Disney+Hotstar from today.

Here’s everything that you need to know about how to Brahmastra digitally.

When and where to watch Brahmastra online?

It was back in September when the chairman of international content and operations for Disney, Rebecca Campbell, told The Economic Times after the box office success of Brahmastra, that the movie will soon begin streaming on Hulu in the United States and Disney + Hotstar internationally. Now on Friday, November 4, almost 2 months after its theatrical release, the film has made its digital premiere on Hulu and Disney+Hotstar on the same day. Notably, for international moviegoers, the English dubbed version of the film has been made available on both OTT platforms.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Director Ayan Mukerji, lead star Ranbir Kapoor and producer Karan Johar have been promoting the digital release of Brahmastra in quirky ways. The videos feature Ranbir Kapoor Ranbir Kapoor complaining about continuing promotions of his latest film but still doing it on Ayan’s order. Watch here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayan Mukerji (@ayan_mukerji)

As the biggest blockbuster of the year ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ makes its way to Disney+ Hotstar today. To give fans a glimpse of the spectacle, the platform has dropped the first 10 minutes of the magnum opus for viewers to experience the magic of the Astraverse for free.

Produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Ayan Mukerji and Prime Focus and directed and written by Ayan Mukerji, the film brings together an ensemble of some of the finest actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy in a universe of superhero fantasy, mythological and action-adventure.

Read all the Latest Movies News here