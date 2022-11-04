Brahmastra OTT Release: Ranbir Kapoor Asks 'Khana Kha Loon' As Promotions Just Won't Stop

Ranbir Kapoor has had enough of promoting his latest film, Brahmastra. The movie has been a box office hit and it is now available on the digital platform, and the actor has been promoting it once more. The actor complains about the film’s relentless publicity in the promotional videos for the OTT release. In the most recent video, Ranbir is seen “pleading with the audience to let him eat.”

The new promotional clip starts as Ranbir sits on a couch with a pizza slice in his hand and his mouth wide open, seemingly unaware that a camera is focused on him. He looks at the camera, disappointed, and says, “Brahmastra streams on Disney+ Hotstar tomorrow.” He then says with a smile, “Ab please kana kha loon? (Please, can I eat)” and takes a bite out of the pizza.

The caption of the official Twitter page of Disney+ Hotstar reads, “Friday ka plan set hai. Pizza order karna naa bhulein. Brahmāstra streams tomorrow in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada & Malayalam.”

Friday ka plan set hai. Pizza order karna naa bhulein. Brahmāstra streams tomorrow in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada & Malayalam.#BrahmastraOnHotstar pic.twitter.com/VgJZ9EUq2o — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) November 3, 2022

Previously, a video shared on Instagram by Ranbir’s wife and co-star in the film, Alia Bhatt, shows Ranbir making self-deprecating jokes about the number of times Alia says his character’s name, Shiva, in the film and how he despises promoting the movie.

“I’ve turned into a ghost from all the dancing, and Alia has lost her voice from singing Kesariya at every event,” Ranbir says in Hindi.

The actor also says in the video that the film’s director Ayan Mukerji feels Ranbir has no life outside of ‘Brahmastra,’ even though the actor is expecting his first child. Later in the video, Ranbir receives a call from the director, and he quickly agrees to promote the film at Ayan’s request. He only regrets it after disconnecting the phone call.

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva hit the theatres in September. The film features Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna.

