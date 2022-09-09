Brahmastra Post Credit Scene Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor Ayan Mukerji

Brahmastra post-credit scene: Brahmastra has finally released this weekend. Ayan Mukerji’s film, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, opens up the Astraverse for Bollywood. The film intertwines the concept of Indian mythology — with Shiva in the epicenter, and superhero to present a Marvel Cinematic Universe-style universe for Bollywood. While several elements in the film will lead to fans drawing comparisons with the MCU, the biggest question that is being asked is: Has Ayan borrowed the concept of post-credit scenes from MCU?

Warning: Spoilers Ahead:

The answer is no. Ayan has not attached a scene following the end credits in Bramhastra. Instead, he has added a post-film scene — one that rolls out immediately after the climax concludes and before the credits begin to roll. In the scene, Ayan has established the second part of the film. He has also revealed that the film will be titled Brahmastra Part 2: Dev.

Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva focused on the story of Shiva (Ranbir), a youngster with the superpower is to control fire. Dubbed an ‘astra’, Shiva has visions in which he learns that the world is in danger. Unknowingly, he sets off on a journey to not only protect the universe but also learn to push his limit. Isha, played by Alia, doubles up as his love interest.

News18 Showsha’s review of Brahmastra reads: “Brahmastra is a bold and audacious attempt. It is a film that has been percolating in Mukerji’s head for the last ten years. If you can let go of your version and embrace the filmmaker’s – if you’re not the one who’ve apparently made their minds up (thanks to the social media) about the film before seeing it – then Brahmastra is a hugely rewarding experience: rich, soulful and exciting in the way that only comes from seeing the finest cast and crew at work.”

