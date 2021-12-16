Brahmastra Poster Launch: Ranbir Kapoor Wins Hearts By Singing Father Rishi Kapoor's Song

The motion poster of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra, one of the most anticipated films of Bollywood, has been released. At the poster launch, where director Ayan Mukerji was also present, Ranbir won everyone’s heart with his wit and charm. The actor had a lot of fun during the event, and his video are going viral on social media. But one particular instance caught everyone’s attention.

At the poster launch event of Brahmastra, Ranbir picked the microphone and sang a famous song that was filmed on his Rishi Kapoor. Ranbir started, “Kya Tumne Kabhi Kisi se Pyar Kiya? Kya Tumne Kabhi Kisis Ko Dil Diya? Maine Bhi Diya". And the audience and as well as the mediapersons also just got into the groove.

Needless to say that for the fans of Ranbir, who has been away from the big screen for quite a while, the poster launch came as a moment to cherish. The film will hit the theatres on September 9, 2022.

Besides, the motion poster has already created a buzz on social media as the fans and cinema lovers shared it everywhere. The poster only features Ranbir Kapoor in the character of Shiva, holding a Trishul, surrounded by a lot of fire.

Apart from that, a huge statue of Lord Shiva stands beside Ranbir in the poster. Reports say that the film will present Ranbir in a never seen before avatar, and the poster gives a sneak peek into what the film is going to be about.

The Ayan Mukerji directorial is said to be an amalgamation of mythology and modernism. This film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

