Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor Film Sells 1 Lakh Advance Tickets Despite Continuous Boycott Trend On Twitter

It seems like Brahmastra could bring the Bollywood box office much-needed relief this weekend despite the calls to boycott. The advance booking of the Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer opened recently and it is being reported that the film has already sold over 1 lakh tickets.

Theatre chain PVR took to Twitter and revealed that they’ve already sold over lakh tickets for the film. “Were you Lucky enough to grab your tickets to #Brahmastra? With over 1,00,000 tickets sold so far, the Astraverse is truly set to be an epic fantasy that breaks the barriers of film-making!” they tweeted.

On Saturday, a day after the advance bookings for Brahmastra opened, trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and revealed that the film has already sold over 10,000 tickets. “BRAHMĀSTRA: ADVANCE BOOKING STATUS… Finally, some relief for the industry… Received #Brahmāstra *day-wise data* [advance booking] of *a leading multiplex chain*… Observations…⭐ Tickets sold: 11,558 [veryyy positive start, since advance opened at select locations only],” he tweeted.

The boycott culture has brutally impacted the box office in recent months. Brahmastra also appeared to be a victim of it. The film has been subjected to boycott calls for a few days now for several reasons. Most recently was when an old video of Ranbir talking about enjoying beef went viral. While Brahmastra is tackling the boycott calls, it is also reported that several theatres in Mumbai opted to temporarily shut down theatres due to lack of business and have their hopes pinned on Brahmastra to revive the business.

Ayan Mukherji’s directorial Brahmastra features Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The film marks the first of the three-part series planned. It also features Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo role while it is also rumoured that Deepika Padukone is also in the film. Brahmastra is set to hit cinemas on September 9.

