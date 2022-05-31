Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor Garlanded By Crane In Vishakhapatnam, Ayan Mukerji and SS Rajamouli Get Grand Welcome

Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Brahmastra. While the film will hit theatres on September 9, the promotional tours have already begun. On Tuesday, Ranbir visited Vishakhapatnam for the same and received a grand welcome from his fans.

The actor was surrounded by hundreds of fans as he reached the airport. He was seen dressed in an all-white attire and needless to say, he looked absolutely charming. In one of the videos that is now being shared on social media, Ranbir can also be seen garlanded by a crane as fans surround his car. In another clip, fans can be seen hooting for their favourite actor.

View this post on Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor is also accompanied by Brahmastra director Ayan Mukherji. SS Rajamouli is also in the city for film promotions. Several pictures of the three from their Vishakhapatnam visit are going viral on social media. Fans are talking about how it is rare for a Bollywood movie to get such a grand welcome in the city. “Never ever seen this level of hype for any Bollywood film #RanbirKapoor #Brahmastra,” one of the fans tweeted.

Never ever seen this level of hype for any bollywood film#RanbirKapoor #Brahmastra pic.twitter.com/a6Lfo4BO3i — Vicky (@RKs_Wolverine) May 31, 2022

Just a few days back, SS Rajamouli launched ‘KumKumala’- the Telugu version of the viral song ‘Kesariya’ from the movie. The Telugu version of the song is sung by the renowned Sid Sriram, who recently sang the chartbuster ‘Srivalli’ from Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise.

For the unversed, Brahmastra is the first time that newlyweds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will share the screen. While Ranbir is in Vishakhapatnam, Alia could not join him as she is not in the country currently. The actress has been shooting for her Hollywood debut. Apart from Ranbir and Alia, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

