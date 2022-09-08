Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor Refuses To Pose For Cameras After He Returns From Ujjain, Delhi Visit

Late Wednesday night, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted at the Mumbai airport, returning from New Delhi. The actors flew to Ujjain earlier this week to attend the puja at the Mahakal temple before they headed to the capital for a press conference. However, the actors skipped the puja due to the protests against them outside the temple.

After the two-day travel, the parents-to-be were welcomed by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport. However, they refused to pose for the cameras. When the photographers insisted Ranbir pose, he said that he was struggling with a backache and declined their requests.

At the press conference, Ayan Mukerji addressed the protests and said, “In Madhya Pradesh, I was feeling really bad that Ranbir and Alia did not come with me for darshan to Mahakaleshwar temple. I had gone to Mahakal before the release of Brahmastra’s motion poster. That time also I was coming to Delhi and I had told myself that before the release of the film, I’d definitely go again and both of them (Ranbir-Alia) very keen to come with me.”

“Till the end, they were very keen that they will come but when we reached there and we heard about this, I felt that let me go alone, eventually I had gone to seek blessings and energy for the film and that blessing is for everybody. I did not want to take Alia there in the current condition so I went alone. I felt very bad and when I went I did feel that they could have also come and gotten their darshans,” he added.

Meanwhile, Brahmastra is predicted to record the biggest opening day box office collections. Producer and film business expert Girish Johar, speaking with News18 Showsha exclusively, said that Brahmastra could witness a box office collection of Rs 23 to Rs 25 crore on day 1. The collection would surpass Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s Rs 14 crore opening day collection.

