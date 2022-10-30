Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor Says He Used Ido Portal Method to Graph Shiva's Relationship with Fire

Welcome to the Astraverse! A second chance to witness the power of love and light, and their fight against darkness. The digital premiere of this year’s biggest hit so far – Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva is all set to happen on Disney+ Hotstar.

Viewers can relive the grand experience of the fantasy adventure at home in their preferred language from Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam November 4 onwards. The magnum opus is produced by Star Studios & Dharma Productions, and directed and written by Ayan Mukerji.

Talking about the preparations for the character and film, Ranbir Kapoor said, “Shiva was a very complex character on paper. And we had to do a lot of prep to bring him to life. The way he walks, runs, fights, dances – almost every aspect of his physicality that involved movement – had to be designed.

“His relationship with fire needed to be graphed – both emotionally and physically. I trained a lot and did many workshops with Ayan and a few specialists, including Ido Portal, who helped me with that graphing. And it finally translated into the character and journey you see on screen.”

The film, which is a visual spectacle, features some of the finest actors across the Indian Film Industry such as Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni, among others.

