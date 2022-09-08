Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor Visits Lalbaugcha With Ayan Mukerji Days After Entry Denied In Ujjain's Mahakal

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra is one of the most-awaited movies. In less than 24 hours from now, the film will finally be in theatres and therefore the promotions for the same are underway in full swing. On Thursday, Ranbir Kapoor visits Lalbaugcha in Mumbai to seek blessings from Ganpati Bappa ahead of his film’s release. He was also accompanied by his BFF and Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji.

In the pictures and videos that surfaced on social media, Ranbir and Ayan can be seen posing in traditional outfits. In one of the clicks, Ranbir can also be seen waving at fans outside the pandal. Not just this but the actor also bumped into Sonu Sood at Lalbaugcha.

Interestingly, Ranbir Kapoor’s Lalbaugcha visit comes days after the actor and his wife Alia Bhatt were denied entry at Ujjain’s Mahakal temple. The two were also shown black flags after a protest erupted over Ranbir’s 2012 statement that he is a beef lover.

Later, during his interaction with media in New Delhi, Ayan also reacted to the protests and said, “I have to request you that I want to answer this question. I want to take this question because today we are here to talk about Brahmastra. And, as the filmmaker and the creator of this film, I feel it’s important we keep our conversation around Brahmastra. In Madhya Pradesh, I was feeling really bad that Ranbir and Alia did not come with me for darshan to Mahakaleshwar temple. I had gone to Mahakal before the release of Brahmastra’s motion poster. That time also I was coming to Delhi and I had told myself that before the release of the film, I’d definitely go again and both of them (Ranbir-Alia) very keen to come with me.”

Brahmastra is the first time that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be sharing the screen. The Ayan Mukerji directorial also features stalwarts such as Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and television actress Mouni Roy in key roles. It will hit theatres on September 9.

