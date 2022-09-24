Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor's Film Clocks 85 Percent Occupancy, Collects Rs 10 Cr on Day 15

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are basking in the success of their latest release, Brahmastra Part one: Shiva. The flick has been doing wonders at the box office. The film, in its third week of release, managed to pull a close to 85 per cent occupancy on Friday, banking on discounted ticket prices on National Cinema Day, September 23. Tickets were being sold at Rs 75 at more than 4000 theatres across the country. According to Hungama, Brahmastra collected somewhere between Rs 9.75 to 11 crores on Friday. Over 16 lakh people were reported to have watched the film in theatres.

With the latest collection, Brahmastra continues its steady run at the box office. However, with theatres returning to the original prices for the ticket, the film is likely to see a dip in the coming days.

Brahmastra opened to an overwhelming response at the box office and collected over Rs 36 crore on the first day. The opening was the biggest for any non-holiday release in the history of Bollywood.

In the first week of its release, the film entered the Rs 300 crore club. With no big releases and positive reviews, the Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer managed to continue its momentum to weeks 2 and 3.

Brahmastra’s success is also being seen as a major boost to Bollywood which had been suffering at the box office due to boycott calls and the rise of Southern Cinema and OTT in recent years. The film is already the biggest hit of the year and is likely to finish among the highest grosses in the history of Bollywood.

Made with a huge budget of over Rs 400 crore, Brahmastra took more than four years to finally hit the theatres. Ayan Mukerji directorial is co-written by Hussain Dalal and boasts of a big star cast with the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. The film also features a guest appearance by Shah Rukh Khan.

