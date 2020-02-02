Brahmastra Release Date Out, Part 1 of Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Starrer to Hit Theatres on Dec 4

Fans of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor can now mark their calendars to watch their favourite Bollywood pair onscreen. The actors are starring together for the first time in Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar. Karan has finally revealed the release date of the first of the trilogy that Brahmastra is being made as.

Karan took to social media on Sunday morning to announce that Brahmastra Part 1 will release on December 4, 2020. He shared a picture of Amitabh Bachchan, Alia, an enthusiastic Ranbir and Ayan hiding his face with his palm, holding a board that said '4th December, 2020'.

"It's final! Brahmāstra releases on 4th December, 2020 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada! #Brahmastra,' Karan posted.

Alia also shared a funny video showing a frustrated Ranbir venting out to Ayan about the delay in release. As the conversation proceeds, Ayan reveals he has a date in mind, and Amitabh Bachchan, who was on his phone all through the conversation, locks the release date by tweeting it.

Previously, the film was pushed to summer 2020, because Ayan had explained that in order to deliver his vision, his VFX team would need more time, leading to a delay in the film's release.

Touted as a fantasy adventure franchise, Brahmastra also stars Mouni Roy and Akkineni Nagarjuna in pivotal roles. The movie will see Ranbir playing Shiva, a character with special powers, and Alia will essay a character named Isha. Alia had previously said Brahmastra will "take cinema to another level."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.