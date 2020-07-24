Brahmastra Shoot to Resume in October with Ranbir Kapoor on Double Shift

Brahmastra trilogy is highly anticipated among fans. Not only is the franchise speculated to be one of its kind, there is a lot riding on the heavyweight star cast, which includes the likes of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy among others.

Part 1 of the planned Brahmastra trilogy, directed by Ayan Mukerji, was to release in December 4 after multiple delays and now a schedule for the left over portions in the film is being planned out. As per a report, a 26-day shooting schedule was left before the coronavirus lockdown came into effect. Ayan wants to resume shoot by October in two shifts of five hours each in Mumbai's Film City.

The report further adds that crucial portions with Alia, Ranbir, Amitabh and Mouni are planned in this schedule and the makers are eyeing to wrap up shoot by December. Producer Karan Johar is planning to now release the movie in June 2021.

Meanwhile, there are restrictions on actors above the age of 65 to film on sets with crew but makers are hopeful that the decision will be reversed soon allowing Big B's entry into the scene. He is currently ailing with coronavirus in Mumbai's Nanvati hospital.

The new shooting schedule will also feature a theme song that will be picturised on Ranbir.

Apart from Brahmastra, Ranbir is featuring in Shamshera and a yet untitled Luv Ranjan movie with Shraddha Kapoor.