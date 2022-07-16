Brahmastra Song Kesariya: Karan Johar Announces Release Date of Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's Love Anthem

After piquing the curiosity of fans for a long time, the makers of the much-awaited love anthem Kesariya have finally announced its release date. Director Karan Johar took to Twitter and shared a sweet post to inform us that the song will be out tomorrow on July 17. To note, the makers have previously dropped a teaser of the song that has been keeping Ralia fans hooked.

The song Kesariya is special for many reasons, as it is the first song from the film that will see Alia and Ranbir romancing each other and it was close to the date of Ralia’s wedding that Ayan released the teaser of the song. The teaser featured Ranbir and Alia romancing on the Ganga ghats of Varanasi and it left their fans rooting for them. The chemistry between the couple was endearing and that is what won the hearts of the fans. Clubbed with music by Pritam and the melodious voice of Arijit Singh and what the audience got was a soulful melody from Brahmastra makers.

The Twitter post was accompanied by a video featuring beautiful glimpses from the song. “The love, light and MAGIC of #Kesariya is out tomorrow! Stay tuned for the most loved and awaited tune of the year #Brahmastra,” tweeted Karan.

Check the post here:

The love, light and MAGIC of #Kesariya is out tomorrow! Stay tuned for the most loved and awaited tune of the year♥️✨#Brahmastra pic.twitter.com/nyaAbLc23y — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 16, 2022

Alia too tweeted the announcement.

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji’s most ambitious trilogy Brahmastra has been creating a buzz on the internet ever since its announcement for more reasons than one. To begin with, the epic drama promises to be a never-seen-before visual spectacle with an exciting ensemble cast. The film recently added yet another prestigious feather to its cap.

Baahubali director SS Rajamouli is presenting the film in the South. A teaser of the movie was released in Visakhapatnam, with Ranbir, Ayan and Rajamouli coming together to talk about the film. It was at the event that Ranbir revealed Rajamouli’s father, KV Vijayendra Prasad suggested a few changes for the film which lead to a few reshoots.

Last month Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji announced that Chiranjeevi is lending his voice for the Telugu version. Sharing a teaser in which the superstar is recording for the regional version, Karan said, “Welcome to Team Brahmāstra, Chiranjeevi Sir! So grateful and honoured to have you lend your voice to the Telugu version of the film. Making this family only stronger with your boundless talent and grandeur!”

The Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures has added the first part of the trilogy and magnum opus ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’, to its global theatrical release slate. This is the first time an Indian movie has made it to the list. This means the film will hit screens worldwide on 9th September.

The film will be released in five Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada with a stellar ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir, Alia, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

