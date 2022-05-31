Brahmastra Teaser: Is That Shah Rukh Khan Wielding the Trishul? Fans Believe They've Spotted SRK

The new Brahmastra teaser was released on Tuesday and it promises an epic experience at the theatres. Fans were treated to new glimpses of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and were also shown the first look of Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna. However, a section of fans thinks Shah Rukh Khan also made it to the teaser cut.

In the teaser video, an unidentified man sporting long hair stands facing magical carvings. The carvings included a Trishul (trident) and a few other drawings. The man stood shirtless, with a Trishul in his hand. While his face was not revealed, fans wonder if the man is Shah Rukh.

Shah Rukh had been sporting long tresses for a while. It was believed to be a part of his look for Atlee’s film and Pathaan.

Finally SRK IN #Brahmastra

First Day First Show SURE ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UCgpZSqoEz — PAWAN SWAMI ❁ (@itspieIN) May 31, 2022

Breaking news SRK Cameo in brahmastra movie

#Brahmastra pic.twitter.com/uz6X3XxnJ2 — Ritesh (@SRKjaan12) May 31, 2022

Man he's looking like my man. SRK cameo in #Brahmastra

Waiting for trailer on 15 June…#ShahrukhKhan pic.twitter.com/4pjftUFSQ7 — I'ᴍ NɪTɪNSRK (@asim_diehard) May 31, 2022

Karan Johar, who is producing the film under his Dharma Productions banner, had previously confirmed that Shah Rukh is making a cameo in the film. Speaking with Mumbai Mirror, Karan said, “I don’t want to reveal his role but Ayan, Ranbir, Alia and I will be eternally grateful to him for coming on board with his vision and inputs. The energy Shah Rukh Khan brings with him when he walks on to a film set is unparalleled.”

Speaking with Film Companion earlier this year, Karan teased, “Shah Rukh Khan has done a massive cameo for us. We thought it would be five days but he shot for 15 days. And without a question asked, he saw the vision of the sequence.” It was previously rumoured that the actor is playing the role of a scientist.

Apart from paving the way for speculations, the Brahmastra teaser also revealed the trailer release date. The long-awaited Brahmastra trailer drops on June 15. The film is set to release on September 9 this year.

