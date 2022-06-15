Brahmastra Trailer: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Open Gates To Astraverse, Promise Edge-of-the-Seat Experience

Brahmastra Trailer: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s film Brahmastra is set to release this September. The countdown has now officially begun with the release of the trailer. Brahmastra Part One: Shiva marks Ranbir and Alia’s first film together. The Ayan Mukerji directorial also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. Karan Johar, who is producing the film via Dharma Productions, had confirmed Shah Rukh Khan will be making a cameo in the film.

The new trailer takes fans into Ayan’s Astraverse. The trailer, which features a voiceover by Amitabh Bachchan, reveals that the story of the film is about the god of these astras — Brahmastra and a young boy named Shiva (Ranbir Kapoor) on whom the destiny of Brahmastra depends. The trailer offers a glimpse of his simple life as a DJ and how he falls head over heels for Isha (Alia Bhatt). But life takes a startling turn for the couple when Isha learns that Shiva has a connection with the element fire.

The trailer then introduces the warriors who are protecting ancient weapons of light. The warriors are played by Amitabh, Nagarjuna and more. Ayan also gives a glimpse of the villain of Brahmastra, played by Mouni Roy. As the trailer progresses, Shiva learns to control his powers before he has an epic battle against the villain.

Watch the trailer here:

Baahubali director SS Rajamouli is presenting the film in the South. A teaser of the movie was released in Visakhapatnam, with Ranbir, Ayan and Rajamouli coming together to talk about the film. It was at the event that Ranbir revealed Rajamouli’s father, KV Vijayendra Prasad suggested a few changes for the film which lead to a few reshoots.

“Ayan made us reshoot for four days after receiving suggestions from SS Rajamouli’s father. This is because he values him so much and we all are very grateful for his contribution to our film,” Ranbir said.

If that wasn’t exciting enough, Karan and Ayan had announced earlier this week that Chiranjeevi is lending his voice for the Telugu version. Sharing a teaser in which the superstar is recording for the regional version, Karan said, “Welcome to Team Brahmāstra, Chiranjeevi Sir! So grateful and honoured to have you lend your voice to the Telugu version of the film. Making this family only stronger with your boundless talent and grandeur!”

Brahmastra is slated to release on September 9, 2022.

