Brahmastra Trailer Shows Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt's First Onscreen Kiss Together; Fans React

After a long wait of seven years, the trailer of Ayan Mukerji’s ambitious directorial Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is finally out. One of the most awaited movie spectacles of 2022, Brahmastra stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The film marks Ranbir and Alia’s first project together. This is also the duo’s first film after their marriage which took place in April this year. Needless to say, Ranbir and Alia’s fans are super excited about the film.

Moreover, the newlywed celebrity couple has given them more than one reason to watch the film on the big screen as it will feature their first-ever onscreen kiss together, and we also get a glimpse of the same in the trailer. One fan wrote, “Omg, Ranbir and Alia’s chemistry is the best.” Another one said, “Ranbir and Alia look hot.”

Brahmastra is a new original universe inspired by deeply rooted concepts and tales from Indian history but set in the modern world, with epic storytelling of fantasy, adventure, good vs evil, love, and hope; all told using cutting-edge technology and never-seen-before visual spectacles.

Talking about the trailer release of the film, Ayan Mukerji said, “Marking the beginning of a new cinematic universe, ‘The Astraverse’, I believe Brahmāstra is the kind of film that the country would feel really proud of. It touches on our roots; celebrates our rich culture and it takes us forward with our technology. The film is proudly Indian and Imaginative and bringing together some of Pan-India’s most renowned names was a dream come true.”

Produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures the magnum opus will release theatrically on September 9th, 2022, in 5 Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada with a stellar ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

The movie is presented by SS Rajamouli in all four South Languages: Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

