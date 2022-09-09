Brahmastra Twitter Review: Fans Call Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Mythological Drama 'Blockbuster'

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s maiden collaborative project, Brahmastra, finally hit the box office on Friday, September 9. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the movie also stars Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles. In the past few days, the makers of the Brahmastra left no stone unturned to promote the film to the masses, be it by visiting temples or giving press interviews together. Now, moviegoers have begun to flock to the theatres to watch Ayan Mukerji’s most ambitious project. Moreover, many have also taken to social media to share their reviews upon watching the film on Twitter.

Check out Brahmastra’s Twitter reviews here:

Just like the makers promised, Brahmastra seems to have impressed a majority section of the audience. While a user lauded Ayan Mukerji’s concept, “Brahmastra is the next level Hindi cinema blockbuster. This is Ayan Mukerji’s vision, concept, and execution…and what a film he has made. Every scene is epic.”

#BrahmastraReview ⭐⭐⭐⭐1/2

4.5/5#Brahmastra is the next level hindi cinema blockbuster.

This is #AyanMukerji vision, concept and execution…and what a film he has made.

Every scene is EPIC — Saif Ansari (@saifansarisays) September 8, 2022

Another said, “Standing ovation and cheerful claps by the audience clearly state that the film is blockbuster. Congratulations team Brahmastra.”

Standing ovation and Cheerful Claps by the audience clearly states that the film is blockbuster .. Congratulations Team #Brahmastra ⭐⭐⭐⭐💫(4.5/5)#BrahmastraReview pic.twitter.com/ucUsqOoP7Z — Sentinel ! (@KattarKapoor) September 9, 2022

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/CzSKOtDFMjc” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

A netizen called it a blockbuster, “Already Watched. Amazing work done by Ayan Mukerji. Film deserves a mass audience. One word review: Blockbuster.”

#BrahmastraReview

Already Watched 🔥

Amazing work done by🔥 #AyanMukerji

Film deserve mass audiance

One word review BLOCKBUSTER

VFX 4.5/5

STORY 3.5/5

ACTORWORK 4/5

DIRECTION 4.5/5

FINAL 4/5

MOVIE CREATE NEW HIGH OF INDIAN CINEMA

But why some people tell #BoycottBramhastraMovie pic.twitter.com/hmu38FuKsh — Pushpa (@realsehjpal_7) September 9, 2022

One more added, “Blockbuster Brahmastra 100% guaranteed. The level of thrill, mystery, and action. Unmatchable. Ayan Mukerji has outdone himself. Absolute madness. So proud of the whole team. Makes each and every Indian proud.”

BLOCKBUSTER #BRAHMASTRA 100% GURANTEED.

THE LEVEL OF THRILL, MYSTERY & ACTION. UNMATCHABLE.#AyanMukerji has outdone himself. Absolute madness in #Bhubaneswar.

So proud of the whole team.

Makes each & every Indian proud.#RanbirKapoor #AliaBhatt #BrahmastraReview pic.twitter.com/aYAtumjaxE — Anshu | PS1 on 30th Sept (@TweetingAnshu) September 9, 2022

A user praised Ranbir Kapoor and also dropped hints about a big twist in the climax and stated, “Ranbir Kapoor aag laga di bhai aag (you killed it). Bollywood will really feel proud after this. SRK cameo top class. One very big twist coming on your way. Perfect climax.”

#Brahmastra Review: One Word ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER#RanbirKapoor aag laga di bhai aag Bollywood will really feel proud after this. Brahmastra festival soon to be announced in india.

Srk cameo top class .

One very big twist coming on your way

Perfect climax#BrahmastraReview pic.twitter.com/xNU3xf06Sr — Utkarsh Singh (@MahiUtkarsh) September 8, 2022

Check out a few more responses below:

Just saw #Brahmastra It's going to make waves in Indian cinema because of its amazing VFX and 3D shots. Story and cinematography top notch.

Interval and climax is MASS 🔥

Watch it in 3D only.

BLOCKBUSTER LOADING !! #BrahmastraMovie #brahmastrareview — Gems of replies (@ictfanarmy) September 8, 2022

What an awesome movie was that!!

Guys ignore the negativity that's been spread.VFX,story,direction,acting everything was on point,saw lot of fake reviews,guys get a life,This movie is going to be a blockbuster✨srk,nagarjuna sir👌#BrahmastraReview#Brahmastra #NagarjunaAkkineni — 𝑳𝒐𝒏𝒆 𝑾𝒂𝒏𝒅𝒆𝒓𝒆𝒓🖤 (@lonesoul777) September 9, 2022

Stunned. What a solid movie after ages. Ayan sir ✨❤

One word review – "Blockbuster"

4/5 STAR⭐#BrahmastraReview — Shivam gupta (@Shivamgsrs) September 8, 2022

#Brahmastra The film is something Bollywood has never https://t.co/VHCieFkzZE is a ride of a lifetime into a fantasy world. Scenes, Character intros & Climax is blockbuster🔥VFX & visuals breathtaking. The film will rewrite boxoffice history. #RanbirKapoor #Alia #BrahmastraReview pic.twitter.com/nNMa4lU0rN — Ishant Sharma(Parody) (@ishantsharmasir) September 8, 2022

#BrahmastraReview ⭐⭐⭐⭐1/2

4.5/5#Brahmastra is the next level hindi cinema blockbuster.

This is #AyanMukerji vision, concept and execution…and what a film he has made.

Every scene is EPIC like #SSRAJAMOULI films.

A visual spectacle based on Hindu🚩 mythology.

VFX 💪 pic.twitter.com/uBEssFJAYG — javed (@Javedaslam_33) September 8, 2022

#BrahmastraReview ⭐⭐⭐⭐1/2

4.5/5#Brahmastra is the next level hindi cinema blockbuster.#RanbirKapoor is outstanding as Shiva. He shows vulnerability, anger and superpower, all in one.

He has emoted through his eyes.

His action in climax will give goosebumps — diksha (@diksh121212) September 8, 2022

The first part of the trilogy introduces the character of Shiva (Played by Ranbir Kapoor), a DJ who learns about his bizarre connection with the element of fire. Unbeknownst to his power, Shiva meets the leader of a sage group who informs him about Brahmastra, the strongest weapon of all, which can destroy the entire universe. Under the sage’s guidance, Shiva masters to harness his power and learns that he has the ability to awaken Brahmastra. Meanwhile, the queen of dark forces, Junoon, is also playing her twisted games to procure Brahmastra for evil reasons. This foundation of mystical forces forms the crux of Brahmastra, along with Shiva’s irrevocable love for Isha (Played by Alia Bhatt).

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here