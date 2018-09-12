Brahmastra Vs Made In China: It’s Mouni Roy Against Mouni Roy Next Independence Day

Actor Mouni Roy is having a dream run in Bollywood.Currently basking in the success of Gold, in which she starred opposite Akshay Kumar, she will soon be seen in two big projects — Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra and Maddock Films’ Made in China.While Brahmastra has Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan playing important roles, Made in China has Rajkummar Rao and Boman Irani.However, the two films shall clash as the box office as both are slated to release on Independence Day next year — August 15, 2019.Rajkummar took to Twitter on Tuesday to share a photograph from Made in China’s ‘muhurat’ and also announced its release date.“A new beginning. #MadeInChina starts filming today. Mark the date, releases on August 15, 2019!” he captioned the image.Made in China is reportedly a struggling Gujarati businessman’s journey to success. Rajkummar will play the lead role, Mouni will essay the character of his wife.Talking about working with Rajkummar for the first time, Mouni earlier said in a statement, “I think he is a tremendous actor and I have always looked up to his work. I can't wait to start working with him. I am even more ecstatic to be a part of Maddock Films."Meanwhile, 32-year-old is reportedly playing a character with grey shade in Brahmastra, a three-part superhero fantasy drama.