'Brahmastra' Will Take Indian Cinema to Another Level: Alia Bhatt
The cast of Brahmastra -- including Amitabh Baachchan, Alia and producer Karan Johar -- keeps posting pictures of the film's shooting in progress on social media
Actress Alia Bhatt, who is busy shooting for "Brahmastra" has said the film will take cinema in India to another level.
"We all are very excited for the film...I think 'Brahmastra' is a step ahead. It will take cinema to another level so, I am very excited for the next year," Alia told the media at the preview of "East Greets West - A Conversation Through Calligraphy" on Tuesday in Mumbai.
The cast of Brahmastra -- including Amitabh Baachchan, Alia and producer Karan Johar -- keeps posting pictures of the film's shooting in progress on the social media, but the actress said: "Hopefully, none of them are from the film."
Attending the calligraphy exhibition, in which two strangers come together depicting a story through decorative lettering even though they do not speak the same language, Alia said: "It shows how art has no boundaries and there is only language and that is art..."
She also revealed that she used to do charcoal paintings in school. And she would like to make her cat Edward's portrait someday.
Brahmastra is a fantasy film and it also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Akkineni Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. The film is scheduled to release on August 15, 2019.
