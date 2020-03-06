Brand Endorsement Finally Forces Kareena Kapoor Khan to Make Her Instagram Presence Official

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been the queen of Instagram, unofficially, for a while now. Thanks to multiple fan accounts and a constant stream of updates from her daily life, it never felt like Bebo was absent from the photo sharing platform.







There isn't a single day when photos of her airport outfits or gym looks aren't shared on Instagram. We've watched her son Taimur Ali Khan grow up literally every day of his three years of existence on Earth, thanks to the paparazzi as well as dedicated fandoms.

The Bollywood photographers, her friends, sister Karisma Kapoor as well as her managers have made sure the social media addicted fans of Kareena never miss her on the medium. Besides that, there are some fan accounts with massive followers who seem to have exclusive access to content on the actress.

The bio of the Instagram handle @therealkareenakapoor says, "Fan page for the Queen of Bollywood @kareenakapoorkhan ❤️ ‘I do my own thing. And I believe what I do is the right thing’ Managed by @reytan_fame." It has 5.1 million followers currently. @iamkareenakapoor has 486K followers, while @kareenafc has 618K followers – both updating fans on the actress’ whereabouts daily.

Kareena had time and again admitted that she might not be on Instagram officially, but she is updated about everything that’s happening on the medium. Kareena and her group of Bollywood insiders are said to stay updated on all the gossip in B-Town. Even Karan Johar has confessed that he runs to Bebo for inside scoops.

So why did Bebo need an official handle?

On Thursday, the actress created a verified handle with a video of a black cat walking by. On Friday, she posted a single photo of herself wearing merchandise from a sportswear brand just as they announced the actress as their brand ambassador.

Instagram and its influencers have been at the forefront of publicity for fashion brands for a while now. An A-list Bollywood diva draws a huge amount attention to a brand, and since Kareena has ‘officially’ stayed away from Instagram so far, there is huge curiosity surrounding her presence on the platform. It’s a no-brainer that any brand would want to cash in on that hype.

Even though the fan accounts have already posted more photos from Kareena’s look than she has shared on her official handle (keeping it minimal, eh?), a verified account is definitely a wiser option for a sure shot brand reach.

Unlike most Bollywood newcomers today, who start their careers with accounts on Instagram, Kareena, Katrina Kaif and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were among the Bollywood divas who did not immediately jump onto the social media bandwagon despite having a readymade fan following.

Katrina joined the platform in 2017 with a similar #helloinstagram greeting, posting a simple picture of herself from the beach. Aishwarya had begun with a silhouette of herself with daughter Aaradhya, though her Instagram debut was timed right before her 2018 Cannes appearance.

Considering Kareena enjoys almost goddess status in Bollywood, shouldn't she have made a more tasteful entry into Instagram, instead of a blatant brand endorsement?