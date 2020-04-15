Brazilian Footballer Neymar's Cameo In Money Heist: Here's All You Need to Know

Despite the release of its fourth season, Money Heist season three has become the talk of the virtual world. The reason is not script, suspense or acting, but a cameo by Brazilian football superstar Neymar.

The Paris Saint-Germain FC striker was scheduled to appear in the third season of the show, whose Spanish name is La Casa de Papel. He essayed the role of a monk named Joao, who makes an appearance in episodes six and eight of the third season.

Neymar's scenes were not added during the initial release in July last year because of a rape allegation registered against the footballer by Brazilian model Najila Trindade Mendes de Souza. However, Netflix have now re-launched the two episodes with Neymar featuring in them.

Neymar's presence came to light when fans revisited the episodes following the release of the fourth series. Some viewers noticed the sudden appearance of Brazilian football player, reports express.co.uk.

In the edited version of the series, Neymar is seen speaking with two of the main gang members, Berlin (Pedro Alonso) and The Professor (Alvaro Morte), in episodes six and eight.

In his brief appearance as Joao, the former Barcelona player cheekily talks in Spanish about how he does not like soccer or partying -- the two things Neymar is normally considered synonymous with!

Initial reactions of fans on seeing Neymar in the show was one of confusion. A user posted: "Did you notice Neymar in 'Money Heist'. the first time you saw it or are you just seeing it now?"

Back in 2019, Neymar did post about his appearance in Money Heist. His tweet, which has been translated, said: "I was able to make my dream come true and be part of my favourite show! Now I can share Joao with all of you!".

