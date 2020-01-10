Brazil's Supreme Court Overturns Censorship of Netflix's The First Temptation of Christ
The Supreme Court president, Justice Dias Toffoli, said that Netflix should be allowed to continue showing the program, saying that freedom of speech was fundamental in a democracy.
A still from' The First Temptation of Christ'
Brazil’s Supreme Court on Thursday overturned an injunction against Netflix Inc that had prevented the video streaming service from showing a domestically-made controversial Christmas special that depicts Jesus as gay.
Read: Netflix Stirs Trouble with New Special The First Temptation of Christ
The Supreme Court president, Justice Dias Toffoli, said that the US streaming platform should be allowed to continue showing the program, saying that freedom of speech was fundamental in a democracy.
“The satire will not affect the Christian faith of Brazilians,” he said.
On Wednesday, a court in Rio de Janeiro had ordered Netflix to stop showing the content in Brazil. In its Thursday filing, Netflix criticized that decision for censoring the comedy group Porta dos Fundos, which produced the show.
On Christmas Eve, a group of hooded men attacked the headquarters of Porta dos Fundos with Molotov cocktails. No one was hurt, but police said they were investigating the incident as an attempted homicide after a group claimed responsibility in a video including a far-right religious statement.
The Rio state judge said in his decision that showing the special “would harm a society that is mostly Christian.”
Lawyers for Netflix contended in their appeal that “the court decision aims to silence the group through fear and intimidation.”
In a statement before the Supreme Court decision, Porta dos Fundos said the group values freedom of speech and “trusts the courts to defend the Brazilian constitution.”
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Airtel Wi-Fi Calling Clocks 1 Million Users; Everyone Really Wants to Avoid Call Drops
- Virat Kohli Thinking About Chole Bhature While Batting at Nets is the Most Delhi Thing Ever
- Pune and Maharashtra Police Join Fans in Making Memes on Jawaani Jaaneman Trailer
- Apple iPhones Are Flying Off The Shelves in China Ahead of Lunar New Year
- Indian Women's League 2020 to Start on January 24: Know the Teams Confirmed to Be Participating