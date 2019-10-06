Breaking Bad Actor Says 'El Camino' Cast Did Not Get Scripts to Keep Film a Secret

The growth and development of social media and technology have adversely affected the world of film and television in a variety of ways. One of the unfortunate developments include spoiler culture that tends to ruin the enjoyment intended for the audience.

Nevertheless, these developments have not rendered the makers helpless as some of them have learned to deal with such matters in their own ways. Currently, it seems that Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan has excelling in this. Matt Jones, known for his role in Breaking Bad as Badger, revealed that Gilligan took some interesting steps to avoid the spread of the news of El Camino until he was ready.

Speaking to Fair Game, Matt Jones said, "I am in the movie. But I have no idea what happens. I honestly don’t know, because I only again read the scenes that I’m in. Actually, they couldn’t even send me a script. We stayed in hotels under pseudonyms. Mine was Jean-Luc Picard, I’m not kidding. We had to wear robes over our costumes if we were outside, so nobody could shoot from a camera from far away."

Jones' pseudonym is a reference to his love for Star Trek. For those who might not be familiar, Jean-Luc Picard is the name of Patrick Stewart's character from the series Star Trek: The Next Generation and the four feature films based on the show.

To keep the cast in the dark, Jones revealed that Gilligan did not stop at avoiding scripts but took things a step further. He said, "I know that even Vince was playing — he’s a tricky guy. I think he was fooling even people involved in the thing and adding in scenes that weren’t there and were there, you know what I mean? I don’t really, honestly, know what’s exactly in the movie."

Matt Jones is not wrong about Vince Gilligan. The creator apparently had the idea while filming the ending of the Breaking Bad. He kept the idea to himself and worked on it alone. In 2017 he reached out to Aaron Paul stating that he had plans for the 10 year anniversary of Breaking Bad.

As of now all that has been revealed about El Camino through its trailers is that the film is a direct sequel to the ending of the show. It will follow the story of Jesse Pinkman after his escape with Walter White's help. The trailers showed that Pinkman is being hunted by the police and other drug smugglers while he goes into hiding with help from his friends Badger and Skinny Pete. Both characters were last seen in the final episode of the show and played a role in helping Walter find Jesse.

The film is scheduled to be released on October 11. Matt Jones revealed that a special premiere for the cast will be held on October 7.

