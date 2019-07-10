Breaking Bad Fans 'Disappointed' As Bryan Cranston Reveals Secret Collaboration With Aaron Paul

On June 25, Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul each posted the same tweet: a photo of two donkeys in a desert, accompanied by a single word: “Soon.” The duo's coordinated tweeting was followed by another picture that showed Paul and Cranston traversing through a stream. They almost looked like they were on vacation. The caption read, “Even sooner," fuelling rumours about a possible Breaking Bad movie.

On Tuesday, the two teased fans with yet another photo. Cranston posted a snap of himself drinking a liquid out of a brown bowl. “A collaboration so smooth you can taste it,” Cranston captioned the Instagram post. “24 hours, people!”

Paul posted a photo of himself drinking out of a different brown bowl, offering the exact same caption Cranston used.

Now, the actors have finally revealed what they were really secretly collaborating on, and no it's not a Breaking Bad movie. They are releasing their own brand of booze which many are calling the "most disappointing announcement ever."

Running over 60 episodes, Breaking Bad concluded in 2013. A spin-off series titled Better Call Saul, featuring Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn, has completed four seasons till now and both shows can be streamed on Netflix.

The rumours about the possibility of a Breaking Bad film ignited last year and later mounted when Cranston confirmed the news.

Cranston said that show's creator Vince Gilligan had reached out to him for the project and he would be up for reprising his role if asked.

"Yes, there appears to be a movie version of 'Breaking Bad', but honestly I have not even read the script. I have not gotten the script, I have not read the script. And so, there's the question of whether or not we'll even see Walter White in this movie. Ohhhhh! Think about that one...

"There's a lot of people who felt that they wanted to see some kind of completion to some of these storylines that were left on. And this idea, from what I'm told, gets into those — at least a couple of the characters who were not completed as far as their journey," the actor said on The Dan Patrick Show.