Breaking Bad Fans 'Disappointed' As Bryan Cranston Reveals Secret Collaboration With Aaron Paul
'Breaking Bad' stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul have finally revealed what they were really secretly collaborating on.
Image of Aaron Paul, Bryan Cranston, courtesy of Twitter
On June 25, Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul each posted the same tweet: a photo of two donkeys in a desert, accompanied by a single word: “Soon.” The duo's coordinated tweeting was followed by another picture that showed Paul and Cranston traversing through a stream. They almost looked like they were on vacation. The caption read, “Even sooner," fuelling rumours about a possible Breaking Bad movie.
On Tuesday, the two teased fans with yet another photo. Cranston posted a snap of himself drinking a liquid out of a brown bowl. “A collaboration so smooth you can taste it,” Cranston captioned the Instagram post. “24 hours, people!”
Paul posted a photo of himself drinking out of a different brown bowl, offering the exact same caption Cranston used.
Now, the actors have finally revealed what they were really secretly collaborating on, and no it's not a Breaking Bad movie. They are releasing their own brand of booze which many are calling the "most disappointing announcement ever."
View this post on Instagram
Three years ago we sat in a sushi bar in New York. Talking about life and what we could possibly do down the road together. We had the time of our lives while shooting Breaking Bad and truly built a very special bond. Knowing that we couldn’t share the screen for quite a while - our thoughts turned to a new project. We sipped cocktails and thought about what it should be. The younger one looked at his drink and said, you know what we should do? We should do a really special Mezcal. The older one said, you mean the liquor with a worm at the bottom? Nah, that was just some bullshit gimmick, I mean real, artesanal Mezcal made by hand in Mexico. After that dinner we couldn’t get the idea out of our heads. So, we started traveling to Oaxaca to see if we could find it, and we mean it had to be “it,” something so damn good even people who don’t think they like Mezcal will love it. It had to be perfect or we weren’t going to do it. We searched high and low all over Oaxaca, met incredible people along the way and after a beautiful yet grueling search throughout that majestic landscape we believed we may have found our place. Our Mezcal. It was on a dirt-road, in a tiny village, hours away from the center of town, we found it and it was perfect. Holy shit it was perfect. We looked at each other and just simply nodded. This is it. We named it Dos Hombres - two guys on a quest. It’s been a long and crazy journey and we couldn’t be happier to share this with you and the rest of the world. We are crazy about the taste, the aroma, and the versatility of this smokey, age-old alcohol. Try it, and let us know what you think. We are certain you will love it. Well, that’s our story. What’s yours? Go to doshombres.com to get a bottle of your own. Follow us at @Doshombres and @Mezcal to hear more about Mezcal and Dos Hombres. — AP & BC
Running over 60 episodes, Breaking Bad concluded in 2013. A spin-off series titled Better Call Saul, featuring Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn, has completed four seasons till now and both shows can be streamed on Netflix.
The rumours about the possibility of a Breaking Bad film ignited last year and later mounted when Cranston confirmed the news.
Cranston said that show's creator Vince Gilligan had reached out to him for the project and he would be up for reprising his role if asked.
"Yes, there appears to be a movie version of 'Breaking Bad', but honestly I have not even read the script. I have not gotten the script, I have not read the script. And so, there's the question of whether or not we'll even see Walter White in this movie. Ohhhhh! Think about that one...
"There's a lot of people who felt that they wanted to see some kind of completion to some of these storylines that were left on. And this idea, from what I'm told, gets into those — at least a couple of the characters who were not completed as far as their journey," the actor said on The Dan Patrick Show.
