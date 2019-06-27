Breaking Bad Film on the Cards? Twitter Thinks So After Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul Share Same Pic
Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul shared the same images on social media recently, leading fans to believe that a 'Breaking Bad' film is in works.
Image of Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston, courtesy of Instagram
Lead actors of the highly acclaimed AMC TV series Breaking Bad, Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul sent fans into a speculative meltdown of sorts when they released similar pictures on their respective social media handles at the same time recently. The image shared by the two show a couple of mules staring into a distance. Both Cranston and Paul captioned the images "Soon," leading fans to believe that it could be a cryptic tease about a Breaking Bad film, which was mentioned by Cranston sometime ago, only to be forgotten with time.
Soon pic.twitter.com/BN93cV0Swi— Bryan Cranston (@BryanCranston) June 25, 2019
Soon pic.twitter.com/V6XUTE1sRh— Aaron Paul (@aaronpaul_8) June 25, 2019
As per mashable.com, the possibility of a Breaking Bad film ignited with anonymous Hollywood Reporter sources and then escalated when Cranston confirmed the news during a radio interview. Now with the images shared by the series lead actors on social media, a collaboration is confirmed. However, with still no clue as to what is really going on, fans could not help but express their excitement. One user wrote, "It's the sequel film of Breaking Bad. Yes, Cranston will return too. We don't know if in flashback or a sort of a ghost that torments Jessy mind (sic)," while another one simply said, "How soon?"
See some of the reactions here:
It's the sequel film of Breaking Bad.Yes, Cranston will return too. We don't know if in flashback or a sort of a ghost that torments Jessy mind.— Patrick Betar (@P_Betar) June 25, 2019
How soon? pic.twitter.com/Dx0PsYjTEc— Wren154 (@wren154) June 25, 2019
June 25, 2019
Please don’t play with my heart like this. Crystal Blue Persuasion part 2??? ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏🙏— LionOfTruth (@MrInfinity182) June 25, 2019
Sequel movie, colab on something, or Better Call Saul cameos— the man with a plan (@slendernugget14) June 27, 2019
June 25, 2019
June 25, 2019
June 25, 2019
Running over 60 episodes, Breaking Bad concluded in 2013. A spin-off series titled Better Call Saul, featuring Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn, has completed four seasons till now and both shows can be streamed on Netflix.
