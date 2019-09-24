The upcoming Netflix production El Camino revolves around Aaron Paul’s character of Jesse from Breaking Bad. Now Jonathan Banks, who was a part of the series as former police officer-turned-hitman Mike Ehrmantraut, will also be a part of the spin off movie.

Speaking on the red carpet at the Emmy Awards on September 22 2019, the actor was asked by ET Canada about the rumours regarding his appearance in the movie. This prompted him to confirm that Bank’s role of Mike Ehrmantraut will join Jesse on the small screen.

While confirming the news, Jonathan jokingly said (via), "They'll hit me in the head for saying this. But yes, why not? I mean, none of those guys hit very hard anyway."

The 72-year-old was up for an Emmy for his supporting turn as Mike in Breaking Bad TV spin-off Better Call Saul. In fact, he also went on to admit that he hadn't prepared an acceptance speech.

However, Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage went on to receive the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in 2019 Emmys.

El Camino also stars Matt Jones and Charles Baker as Jesse's friends Badger Mayhew and Skinny Pete respectively. As per reports, the film will further air on Breaking Bad's original US network AMC.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.