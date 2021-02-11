Breakup Speculations Continue as Sushmita Sen Posts Photo with the Women in Her Family

Sushmita Sen absolutely dotes on her family and her new photo on social media is proof. She posted a picture of herself with her mom Subhra Sen and her brother Rajeev Sen's wife Charu Asopa. The three ladies are seen all dressed up and posing prettily on the stairs of some outdoor location.

Both Sushmita and Charu donned shimmer dresses paired with knee-high black boots and looked gorgeous. The three of them have their backs towards each other. Sushmita captioned the post, "Maa & daughters!!! We got each other's back!!! @subhra51 @asopacharu & #yourstruly #family #love #belonging #shakti I love you guys!!!! #duggadugga (sic)."

Charu commented, "Love you didi." Take a look at the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

The photo with her mother and Charu was posted a day after her cryptic post that revealed a hint of malice towards men, and a section of users were speculating if the 45-year-old actress had broken up with her boyfriend Rohman Shawl.

Sushmita took to her Instagram account and shared an anonymous quote, "The problem is women think he will change, he won't. The mistake men make is thinking she'll never leave, she will."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

Soon, social media was flooded with guesswork over whether she is headed for splitsville with the model. Followers started asking her if the news of her breakup with Rohman is true. "Ma'am please don't tell me you broke up. I was just waiting to see you getting married. #heartbreak," commented a fan, while another said, "I hope all is well with your partner."