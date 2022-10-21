Breathe: Into The Shadows 2 Teaser: Abhishek Bachchan Is Back With His Darker Side As 'Mystery Goes Deeper'

Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen starrer Breathe: Into The Shadows was a perfect crime drama thriller that gripped everyone with its tight storyline and impeccable performances by the actors. Now after a long wait, the makers have finally unveiled the nail-biting teaser for the second season and it looks more promising than ever.

On Monday, Abhishek Bachchan took to his Instagram handle to share a 27-seconds long sneak peek from the upcoming season. While for the most part, the teaser had brief sequences from the previous season showcasing the murders that had already taken place, it transitions into some of the newer shots that featured Amit Sadh and Nithya Menen. Bringing the viewers to the edge of their seats, the teaser of this season leaves the fans with perplexing questions – Will Ravana get to the remaining 6 victims? Will Kabir be able to stop the murders? How far will Avinash go to save his family?

For the unversed, the first season of Breath: Into The Shadows depicted the story of Dr. Avinash Sabharwal (Bachchan) who found his 6-year-old daughter Siya kidnapped by a masked man. The kidnapper demanded that Sabharwal kill a man in order to get his daughter back. What followed was the extent Avinash went to to save his daughter.

The Amazon Original series stars Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen, Saiyami Kher, Ivana Kaur in key roles. Naveen Kasturia will also be joining them in the sequel. Director Mayank Sharma has also co-written the new season of Breathe: Into The Shadows with Arshad Syed, Vikram Tuli, Priya Saggi, and Abhijeet Deshpande. The psychological warfare, Breathe: Into The Shadows 2 will globally premiere on November 9.

