Breathe Into the Shadows 2 Trailer: Abhishek Bachchan's Avinash Battles His Inner Deamon 'J'

Breathe Into the Shadows 2 Trailer: Abhishek Bachchan is returning as Dr. Avinash Sabharwal and the mysterious killer J with Breathe Into the Shadows 2. The trailer dropped on Thursday, reminding us that J — as seen in the cliffhanger ending — hasn’t left Avinash’s side. Instead, he has only become hungrier for blood.

The trailer revealed that Avinash will be seen battling with his alter ego while the latter is out killing people like a psychopath. The brutality reaches the extent that Avinash is unable to differentiate between his two egos. While he is out struggling with his two sides, police officer Kabir Sawant (Amit Sadh) is on a task to hunt Avinash down. The trailer ends with Avinash/J charging toward Kabir, with a thirst for death in his eyes.

Check out the trailer below:

The second season of the psychological thriller will once again feature Abhishek Bachchan and Amit Sadh in the lead, along with Nithya Menen, Saiyami Kher, and Ivana Kaur. Joining the ensemble cast is Naveen Kasturia, who adds double trouble to the mysterious murders.

Produced by Vikram Malhotra and Abundantia Entertainment, the eight-episode original series is co-created and directed by Mayank Sharma who also helmed the previous season.

Revealing a little bit about the new season on the trailer launch, Abhishek Bachchan said, “The merciless chase which started in season 1 takes an even more ruthless path in season 2. This season will witness all characters evolve and get much deeper into the mess. The viewers have waited for 2 years for the sequel, and it is a delight to watch them anticipate what we have to offer. I’m glad that season 2 is finally about to unfold and unveil many more mysteries and mind games. I hope viewers across the globe enjoy the breathtaking chase”.

Amit Sadh, who continues his chase for J in Season 2, said, “Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2 is much bigger and complex. Since the very first installment, Breathe has become a huge part of my life. Taking the story forward from season 1 and continuing from where we left, it has been an experience and I am excited to witness the viewers’ reaction to it. Without unveiling the thrill, I can only say, expect the unexpected from this season”.

Breathe Into the Shadows 2 premieres on November 9 on Amazon Prime Video.

