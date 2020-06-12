Breathe- Into The Shadows: Abhishek Bachchan Unveils First Look Of His Debut Web Series

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan took to social media to release the first-look poster of his debut web show Breathe Into The Shadows. It is the second season of Breathe, a show that featured R Madhavan and Amit Sadh in lead roles.

At the first glance, the poster shared by Junior Bachchan looks dark and creepy. A young girl can be seen lying unconscious in the middle of a giant broken mask. Nithya Menen and Saiyyami Kher will also enter the show in the second seaon. “She lies into the shadows, waiting to be found. Here is the First Look of #BreatheIntoTheShadows. New Series, July 10 on @primevideoin @BreatheAmazon @MenenNithya @TheAmitSadh @SaiyamiKher @mayankvsharma @vikramix @Abundantia_Ent,” Abhishek captioned the post.

Check it out below:



Director Mayank Sharma said in a statement, "We are happy to bring an all-new avatar of Breathe. While each character in the show has its own story to tell, viewers will discover just how intriguingly these storylines eventually get interwoven. With this new chapter, I am excited to take the audience on a new roller-coaster journey of emotions and thrills that will leave you gasping for breath."

The show will stream from July 10, 2020.

