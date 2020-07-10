Breathe Into The Shadows Review: Fails to Come Together for Impact

Breathe Into The Shadows



Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen



Director: Mayank Sharma

Breathe: Into The Shadows, which is the latest supplement to Amazon Hindi content slate, misses the mark on various counts and will certainly fail to find mention in the annals of interesting web shows such as Paatal lok or Inside Edge for the streamer.

The hypothetical plot line is familiar-- a missing child is to be found. The ambience where the overdrawn characters interact, the technicals such as dialogues, costumes, locations and everything else in addition to it is too uninteresting and leave a bad after taste. Even in a known territory, Dr Avinash Sabharwal (Abhishek) and Abha (Nithya Menen) feel distanced and we fail to invest in their plight, when otherwise we ought to have been nervous with breaking down and distressed parents in search of their little girl held captive by a baddie.

One situation to another, expected twists and turns seem unworthy of the long wait since there's nothing extraordinary in terms of performances happening in the meantime. Even with medium format episodes (40- 45 mins) and a meaty premise, the writers have struggled to uplift the situations and the series verges on uninspiring and bland. The main villain looks daunting, but only when the camera goes low-angle and little shadow play happens in the 'den'. His portrayal makes borderline mockery of negative and twisted characters.

If you were awaiting Breathe after the first season came out in 2018, the new installment will test your patience even more once you tune into it Friday.

(This review is based on first four episodes of Breathe Into The Shadows)

Rating-- 2/5





