Breathe Into The Shadows Trailer: Is Abhishek Bachchan a Father or Murderer in This Psychological Thriller?

Abhishek Bachchan is making his digital debut with the Amazon Original series Breathe: Into The Shadows. The psychological crime thriller sees him playing a doting father in search of his missing daughter.

The series also sees the return of acclaimed actor Amit Sadh in his role as senior inspector Kabir Sawant. South actress Nithya Menen is also making her digital debut with this show, which also stars Saiyami Kher.

The trailer follows the journey of Avinash Sabharwal (Abhishek Bachchan), as he and his wife delve into the case of their kidnapped daughter, Siya. The kidnapper wants Abhishek to murder people in order to get his daughter back.

In the pursuit for justice, senior inspector Kabir Sawant takes the lead of the case, amidst the hostile environment of the Delhi Crime Branch. Obstacles come in the way of the investigation at every turn, and as the couple get closer to the truth, the kidnapper's unusual demands place them in a series of grievous situations.

Watch the trailer here:

The series is produced by Abundantia Entertainment and created and directed by Mayank Sharma. The show has been written by Bhavani Iyer, Vikram Tuli, Arshad Syed and Mayank Sharma. Breathe: Into The Shadows will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 10.

Follow @News18Movies for more