'Breathtaking Stunts, Amazing Visuals': Celebs React To Kamal Haasan's Vikram

The much-anticipated film Vikram has already hit the theatres worldwide today. Needless to say, not only fans but celebrities are also reacting to it. Apart from Kamal, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil feature in prominent roles in the film.

Actor Shantanu Bhagyaraj has tweeted a thread and congratulated the whole crew. The actor has praised Kamal Haasan and Kanagaraj’s direction.

He tweeted, “Ghost is Alive #Ulaganayagan @ikamalhaasan sir is a MONSTER #Fahad & @VijaySethuOffl on fire, @anirudhofficial killer BGM @Suriya_offl Na stellar appearance Bayangaram #Vikram Written & Directed by @Dir_Lokesh Machi, You’ve come back with Rage.”

His next thread said, “Breathtaking stunts @anbariv masters Amazing visuals #Girish bro @iamSandy_Off semmmaaa choreo #PathalaPathala Thangam @kalidas700 wishing u & all the actors/tech all the best @VettriTheatres. What an experience, morning 4 AM show.”

Actor Harish Kalyan has also tweeted about the film and said, “With excitement at its peak, I wish the legendary @ikamalhaasan sir, @Dir_Lokesh bro, @VijaySethuOffl sir, #FahadhFaasil sir, @anirudhofficial bro and the entire team of #Vikram a blockbuster. Looking forward to witnessing the magic on screen.”

Actor Jayam Ravi has also congratulated Kamal Haasan, Lokesh, Surya, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahad Fazil all on Twitter. He wrote, “Wishing the entire team of #Vikram the very best for today! Can’t wait to watch our #Andavar @ikamalhaasan sir in all his glory @VijaySethuOffl @Dir_Lokesh @anirudhofficial And Fahad bro.”

Actor Sivakarthikeyan has congratulated the crew, saying that it was a great pleasure to see Kamal Haasan on screen after 4 years. He tweeted, “#Vikram @ikamalhaasan sir’s outing after 4 years! This is going to be another feather in his cap. Best wishes to @Dir_Lokesh @anirudhofficial @VijaySethuOffl #FahadhFaasil and the entire team for massive success.”

Another actor-politician Udhayanidhi Stalin, whose company has also acquired the theatrical rights to the film in Tamil Nadu, tweeted, “#Vikram super thx to ulaganayakan @ikamalhaasan sir @Dir_Lokesh @VijaySethuOffl @anirudhofficial #Fahad @turmericmediaTM and the whole team for this movie experience! Sure blockbuster!”

Kamal Haasan plays the role of an agent in Vikram, which marks the superstar’s first collaboration with Lokesh Kanagaraj. The soundtrack and film score have been composed by Anirudh Ravichander, with cinematography by Girish Gangadharan and editing by Philomin Raj.

