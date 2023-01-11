Brendan Fraser Refrained from Attending Golden Globes 2023 Because of This Incident; Deets Inside

Actor Brendan Fraser, who bagged his first-ever Golden Globes nomination in the ‘Best Actor - Drama’ category, refrained from attending the prestigious ceremony. He was shortlisted owing to his critically acclaimed role of an obese English professor in the movie The Whale. However, in November 2022, he confirmed to GQ that he will not be attending the Golden Globes and the reason stems from nearly two decades ago after he was allegedly assaulted and groped by the former HFPA (Hollywood Foreign Press Association) president, Philip Berk.

It was in 2018, when Fraser initially opened up about the incident, during a wide-ranging interview with GQ. He alleged that the incident took place back in the summer of 2003 at the Beverly Hills Hotel. The actor was attending a luncheon held by the HFPA, the organization that hosts the Golden Globes award every year. Fraser claimed that the alleged assault occurred when he was walking out of the hotel. While recalling the incident that infused fear in him, Fraser stated, “I felt ill. I felt like a little kid. I felt like there was a ball in my throat. I thought I was going to cry.”

The former HFPA president, while addressing the allegation, stated, “Mr. Fraser's version is a total fabrication.” Berk was eventually expelled from the association in April 2021 after 44 years and serving eight terms as president. Despite getting nominated in the Best Actor category, Fraser revealed that he won’t be participating in the event.

“I have more history with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association than I have respect for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. No, I will not participate. It’s because of the history that I have with them. And my mother didn’t raise a hypocrite. You can call me a lot of things, but not that,” he added. Fraser was nominated with the likes of Austin Butler, Hugh Jackman, Bill Nighy, and Jeremy Pope. It was Austin Butler who ended up winning the trophy.

Notably, The Whales marked Fraser’s comeback, as he wasn’t seen as the main lead for many years. The Darren Aronofsky directorial marked its debut at the Venice International Film Festival, where it also garnered a six-minute long standing ovation.

