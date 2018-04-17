GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Brett Lee Meet Marvel's Doctor Strange Benedict Cumberbatch in Singapore

Brett Lee recently met with Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War star Benedict Cumberbatch to talk about the Indian Premier League and his upcoming movie.

News18.com

Updated:April 17, 2018, 12:58 PM IST
Brett Lee Meet Marvel's Doctor Strange Benedict Cumberbatch in Singapore
Image: Instagram/Brett Lee
IPL 2018 saw some fun banter when the two heroes from different universe came together to celebrate two of India’s biggest passions – Cricket and Movies.

Australian cricketing legend Brett Lee recently met with Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War star Benedict Cumberbatch to talk about the Indian Premier League and his upcoming movie.

The exclusive meeting took place during the Avengers: Infinity war press tour in Singapore and will be aired on the Star Sports Network as a part of Kent Cricket Live during this week’s super Sunday broadcast on April 22, 2018, at 2:30 PM

The Englishman, Benedict Cumberbatch, is familiar with the game, took on Brett Lee in the segment that is being pitted as a BestVsBest match up.

Credit: @Brett Lee

“You call this work! There's something 'Strange' brewing here! 😏 Stay tuned to #KentCricketLive on @starsportsindia to know what it’s all about. #infinitywar @avengers”

Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War is set to release in India on the 27th of April 2018 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, in 2D, 3D and IMAX 3D formats.

