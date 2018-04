Brett Lee Meet Marvel's Doctor Strange Benedict Cumberbatch in Singapore

IPL 2018 saw some fun banter when the two heroes from different universe came together to celebrate two of India’s biggest passions – Cricket and Movies.Australian cricketing legend Brett Lee recently met with Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War star Benedict Cumberbatch to talk about the Indian Premier League and his upcoming movie.The exclusive meeting took place during the Avengers: Infinity war press tour in Singapore and will be aired on the Star Sports Network as a part of Kent Cricket Live during this week’s super Sunday broadcast on April 22, 2018, at 2:30 PMThe Englishman, Benedict Cumberbatch, is familiar with the game, took on Brett Lee in the segment that is being pitted as a BestVsBest match up.Credit: @ Brett Lee “You call this work! There's something 'Strange' brewing here! 😏 Stay tuned to #KentCricketLive on @starsportsindia to know what it’s all about. #infinitywar @avengers”Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War is set to release in India on the 27th of April 2018 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, in 2D, 3D and IMAX 3D formats.