English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Powered by
Brett Lee Meet Marvel's Doctor Strange Benedict Cumberbatch in Singapore
Brett Lee recently met with Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War star Benedict Cumberbatch to talk about the Indian Premier League and his upcoming movie.
Image: Instagram/Brett Lee
IPL 2018 saw some fun banter when the two heroes from different universe came together to celebrate two of India’s biggest passions – Cricket and Movies.
Australian cricketing legend Brett Lee recently met with Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War star Benedict Cumberbatch to talk about the Indian Premier League and his upcoming movie.
The exclusive meeting took place during the Avengers: Infinity war press tour in Singapore and will be aired on the Star Sports Network as a part of Kent Cricket Live during this week’s super Sunday broadcast on April 22, 2018, at 2:30 PM
The Englishman, Benedict Cumberbatch, is familiar with the game, took on Brett Lee in the segment that is being pitted as a BestVsBest match up.
Credit: @Brett Lee
“You call this work! There's something 'Strange' brewing here! 😏 Stay tuned to #KentCricketLive on @starsportsindia to know what it’s all about. #infinitywar @avengers”
Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War is set to release in India on the 27th of April 2018 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, in 2D, 3D and IMAX 3D formats.
Also Watch
Australian cricketing legend Brett Lee recently met with Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War star Benedict Cumberbatch to talk about the Indian Premier League and his upcoming movie.
The exclusive meeting took place during the Avengers: Infinity war press tour in Singapore and will be aired on the Star Sports Network as a part of Kent Cricket Live during this week’s super Sunday broadcast on April 22, 2018, at 2:30 PM
The Englishman, Benedict Cumberbatch, is familiar with the game, took on Brett Lee in the segment that is being pitted as a BestVsBest match up.
Credit: @Brett Lee
“You call this work! There's something 'Strange' brewing here! 😏 Stay tuned to #KentCricketLive on @starsportsindia to know what it’s all about. #infinitywar @avengers”
Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War is set to release in India on the 27th of April 2018 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, in 2D, 3D and IMAX 3D formats.
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
Toyota Yaris Review (First Drive) : Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna Rival
-
Monday 16 April , 2018
BJP targets Congress after Mecca Blast Acquittal
-
Friday 13 April , 2018
Karlmann King: World's Most Expensive SUV First Look
-
Saturday 14 April , 2018
Kathua Horror: India Wants Justice
-
Saturday 14 April , 2018
127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
Toyota Yaris Review (First Drive) : Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna Rival
Monday 16 April , 2018 BJP targets Congress after Mecca Blast Acquittal
Friday 13 April , 2018 Karlmann King: World's Most Expensive SUV First Look
Saturday 14 April , 2018 Kathua Horror: India Wants Justice
Saturday 14 April , 2018 127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|26
|20
|20
|66
|1
|Australia
|80
|59
|59
|198
|2
|England
|45
|45
|46
|136
|4
|Canada
|15
|40
|27
|82
|5
|New Zealand
|15
|16
|15
|46
|6
|South Africa
|13
|11
|13
|37
|7
|Wales
|10
|12
|14
|36
|8
|Scotland
|9
|13
|22
|44
|9
|Nigeria
|9
|9
|6
|24
|10
|Cyprus
|8
|1
|5
|14
|11
|Jamaica
|7
|9
|11
|27
|12
|Malaysia
|7
|5
|12
|24
|13
|Singapore
|5
|2
|2
|9
|14
|Kenya
|4
|7
|6
|17
|15
|Uganda
|3
|1
|2
|6
|16
|Botswana
|3
|1
|1
|5
|17
|Samoa
|2
|3
|0
|5
|18
|Trinidad And Tobago
|2
|1
|0
|3
|19
|Namibia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|20
|Northern Ireland
|1
|7
|4
|12
|21
|Bahamas
|1
|3
|0
|4
|22
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|23
|Fiji
|1
|1
|2
|4
|24
|Pakistan
|1
|0
|4
|5
|25
|Grenada
|1
|0
|1
|2
|26
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|British Virgin Islands
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|Guyana
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|Saint Lucia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|30
|Bangladesh
|0
|2
|0
|2
|31
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|5
|6
|32
|Cameroon
|0
|1
|2
|3
|33
|Dominica
|0
|1
|1
|2
|34
|Isle of Man
|0
|1
|0
|1
|34
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|34
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|37
|Malta
|0
|0
|2
|2
|37
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|2
|2
|39
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Ghana
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|44
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Asian Cup Miracle Breathes Fresh Life in War Torn Yemen
- Jodhpur Court Allows Salman Khan to Travel Abroad
- Mayank Markande - The Accidental Leg-spinner's Journey From Patiala to MI Dug-out
- Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh Wrap the Shoot for Gully Boy
- Toyota Yaris First Drive Review – Best Mid-Size Sedan Ever?